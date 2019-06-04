Jake Hager Set to Compete at Capitol Wrestling Event on August 11

– Capitol Wrestling has announced that former WWE Superstar and current Bellator MMA heavyweight fighter Jake Hager (aka Jack Swagger) will be wrestling for the promotion later this year. Per the announcement below, Hager is set for a fan meet and greet and to also compete on Capitol Wrestling Television. Capitol is set to hold its first ever TV taping on June 24 in Brooklyn, New York.

Hager will be appearing at the August 11 event for Capitol in Nashville, Tennessee at the Marathon Music Hall. You can read all the details and find out about ticket sales below.

Capitol Wrestling is on the road to its first summer tour, beginning on June 24th with the first ever Capitol Wrestling television taping in Brooklyn, New York! On that night, some of Capitol’s biggest stars as well as a debuting legend of the independent scene will look to make it into their opponent’s Last Stop.

That is not all for the Jersey City based wrestling organization, as Capitol Wrestling is partnering with Wrestling For Innocence for a major television taping/fundraising event on August 11th inside Nashville’s amazing Marathon Music Hall.

For the Capitol debut, Capitol and Wrestling for Innocence are scouring the globe for some of the industry’s biggest free agents, and we’re happy to announce that Bellator heavyweight and former Lucha Underground, WWE, and ECW (WWE) world champion Jake Hager (FKA Jack Swagger), has signed on not only to do a meet and greet, but also compete on Capitol Wrestling Television.

Hager, who was an All-American at Oklahoma University, has nearly a decade of experience in the squared circle and has transitioned to the Bellator cage, going undefeated in two attempts in 2018.

Mr. Hager’s meet and greet will not only be a part of Capitol’s VIP ticket package, but also, all sales of his meet and greet will go towards Wrestling For Innocence, a brand dedicated to educating and fighting against wrongful convictions.

Wrestling For Innocence brings Capitol to Nashville to help raise awareness for the case of Adam Braseel, who was wrongfully convicted of Murder in 2006.

For Tickets to Capitol’s August debut in Nashville, head to MarathonMusicWorks.com.