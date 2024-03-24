Jake Roberts On Hashing Things Out With Ultimate Warrior Before His Passing

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about traveling with his snake, The Ultimate Warrior losing the WWE Title in 1991, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the locker room reaction to Ultimate Warrior losing WWE Title: “I think relief. A lot of relief. You know, he was wound too tight, man. He was wound too tight.”

On Warrior apologizing to him at the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014: “I was ready to f**king fight, is what I was ready to do. I mean, he really cost me some big-time money, man… I’m sure glad I did [talk it out], because it took the monkey off my back. And then with the events that happened right after ‘Mania [Warrior dying]. I’m glad we had it out.”

On traveling with the snake: “The problems I had on the road with the damn snake. Oh, yeah, you know, I’d have to wake up in the middle of the night and go pee or something, you know. And I’d go into the bathroom, and there’s a snake. And it’s kind of hard to pull your junk out in front of a 15-foot python. Really is, that’s how to learn how to piss in beer bottles… usually he wasn’t in the bathtub, though. It’d be somewhere on the floor.”

