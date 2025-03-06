Jake Roberts Explains How He Can Appear In WWE Video Games While Under AEW Contract

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being able to work for AEW and do things with WWE and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On being able to work for AEW and do things with WWE: “Well, I’m special… It’s a situation where I’m going to work for AEW, and I’d like to keep my Legends contract. I told AEW that I was going to try to keep it. They said, ‘Fine, do it.’ So when I went to WWE, I told them I was going to work for AEW, and they gave me their blessing. Let’s face it, they still want to make money off of me.”

On how he separates himself from the character: “Not really. No, I think I’m pretty much Jake. 24/7.”

On whether he tried to pay attention to the territories: “Got, no… Nope, it didn’t matter. You weren’t in the WWF, it just didn’t matter.”

