Jake Roberts Reveals Who Inspired His Heel Antics

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about who inspired his heel antics, how being a heel changed his work style, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who inspired his heel antics: “A little Terry Funk. I used a little bit of Terry Funk.”

On how being a heel changed his work style: “Well, I was more vicious with stuff. You know, I would attack more. As a babyface, you don’t really get vicious. You might lean on somebody a little bit, but as a heel you gotta turn it on. When you flip that switch, you gotta go after him, you know? Beat him down, whatever you’re going to do.”

On whether it was hard to make the transition: “No, it wasn’t hard at all… I just stuck to the formula, man. Give the babyface three spots where he shines, then use the referee or something to take control. And once you take control, you let them come out of it a couple of times, you cut them off and cut them off. Turn up the heat a little bit. Finally, you go for something and you miss it. Now the babyface starts that come back, give him his comeback and go home, man.”

