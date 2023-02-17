Jake Roberts Says Vince McMahon Held a Grudge Against Him During 1996 Return

Jake Roberts looked back on his return to WWE as a religious character in 1996 recently, and says it was the result of Vince McMahon holding a grudge. Roberts discussed the era on the latest episode of The Snake Pit and talked about how he didn’t like the character when he returned to WWE, saying it was a result of McMahon holding a grudge about his exit. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On McMahon making him a faith-focused babyface: “I didn’t like it. It was Vince taking a shot. When you leave Vince McMahon and he’s not the one firing you and getting rid of you, he doesn’t like it. He holds a grudge. He’s a grudge-holding son of a bitch and he’ll take his time to get ya too. He’ll start doing little things and then he’ll graduate to maybe Jerry Lawler throwing whiskey in my face and making a joke out of that s**t.”

On his resentment about the angle: “You know, they don’t make jokes out of that s**t anymore. It should have never been done. Jerry Lawler himself speaks up about that. And it was horrible to be asked to do it, and especially with where I was coming from. I mean, you’re going to persecute me for being a Christian? Really? Wow, dude.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.