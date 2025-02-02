Jake Roberts Loved Working With Barry Windham, Talks Blood In Matches

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about when blood should be used during shows and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On how much blood is too much: “When they start sewing you up, it’s too much.”

On when blood should be used during shows: “I think they should use it in the main event [only], yeah.”

On working with Barry Windham: “Working with Barry was such a pleasure. I mean, we went out and tore the house down every night. You know, we were doing 30-35 minutes a night and just having a great time doing it. An unbelievable time doing it. And probably some of the better matches I’ve had in my career was Barry Wyndham.”

