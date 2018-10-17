WWE News: James Ellsworth Says He’s a Smackdown Legend & Should Have Been on Smackdown 1000, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Rey Mysterio Talks Smackdown Return

– James Ellsworth didn’t appear on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, but he was there, WWE released the following video (transcript via Wrestling Inc)…

“I’m a SmackDown Legend, I should’ve been on this show. I showed up, ready to go. I brought my gear bag and Paige said, ‘what are you doing here, James? I fired you on SmackDown episode 988.’ That’s not fair, I should’ve been on SmackDown 1000. As a matter of fact, I should be on SmackDown 1001, 1002, 1003, SmackDown 1004, SmackDown 1005, SmackDown 1006, SmackDown 1007, SmackDown 1008, 1009, 1010, 1011, 1012, 1013, 1014, 1015…”

– Rey Mysterio returned on last night’s WWE Smackdown 1000, defeating Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the World Cup To Determine The Best In The World. He commented…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Steve “Mongo” McMichael (61)

* Baron von Raschke (78)