Various News: James Storm Set For Memphis Wrestling Episode, Monster Factory Series Star Injured

– James Storm is set to appear on this week’s Memphis Wrestling. The company announced that Storm will appear on this week’s show, which airs Saturday at 9 AM PT on TrillerTV+:

– PWInsider reports that Bobby Buffett, who was one of the stars of the Monster Factory reality series on AppleTV, is out of action. Buffet suffered a torn ACL according to the site.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Buffett for a quick and full recovery.