Various News: James Storm Set For Memphis Wrestling Episode, Monster Factory Series Star Injured
March 21, 2024
– James Storm is set to appear on this week’s Memphis Wrestling. The company announced that Storm will appear on this week’s show, which airs Saturday at 9 AM PT on TrillerTV+:
OFFICIAL LINEUP courtesy of @FiteTV featuring @JamesStormBrand! 🍻
PLUS — new Memphis Heritage Champion @KToomer70!https://t.co/zmGoK2jajb pic.twitter.com/DgTUtgVpwf
— Memphis Wrestling (@Mem_Wrestling) March 21, 2024
– PWInsider reports that Bobby Buffett, who was one of the stars of the Monster Factory reality series on AppleTV, is out of action. Buffet suffered a torn ACL according to the site.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Buffett for a quick and full recovery.
