Janai Kai Offers $5,000 Challenge for MLW Intimidation Games

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced MLW World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai will put up $5,000 for whoever lasts 5 minutes in a fight at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on Triller TV+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Under the banner of Salina de la Renta’s Promociones Dorado, Janai Kai has issued an open challenge, daring any fighter to last a mere 5 minutes in the ring with the champ.

With a $5,000 reward on the line for the “survivor,” the stakes couldn’t be higher as Kai looks to reaffirm her status as the most dominant champion in the division’s history.

Since capturing the World Featherweight Championship at MLW Slaughterhouse in October, Janai Kai has been an unstoppable force, leaving a trail of destruction in her wake. Renowned for her world-class striking and feared knockout prowess, Kai has emerged as a vicious prize fighter, dispatching challengers with ruthless efficiency.

With challengers from as far as Japan, Kai has vanquished all comers, often by devastating tapouts or electrifying knockouts that have left audiences in awe of her sheer dominance.

As the countdown to Intimidation Games begins, all eyes will be on Janai Kai as she prepares to defend her title against any challenger brave enough to step into the ring with her. With the promise of a hefty cash reward hanging in the balance, the question remains: will there be anyone capable of lasting the full 5 minutes against the unstoppable force that is Janai Kai?

Intimidation Games TrillerTV+ card

MLW World Heavyweight Title Fight

Satoshi Kojima (champion) vs. Minoru Suzuki

Matt Riddle vs. Big Bad Tito

MLW World Middleweight Title Fight

Rocky Romero (champion, presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Místico (with Cesar Duran)

MLW World Tag Team Title Fight

Second Gear Crew (champions) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Davey Boy Smith Jr. (promoted by Saint Laurent)

Bobby Fish vs. Alex Kane (cornered by Mr. Thomas)

NYC Street Fight

The Calling (Rickey Shane Page & Sami Callihan) vs. AKIRA & Jake Crist

5 minute $5000 challenge

MLW World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai fights