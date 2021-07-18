wrestling / News
Jay White Makes Impact Wrestling Debut After Kenny Omega Retains Impact Title At Slammiversary (Pics, Video)
Impact Wrestling had one last surprise up their sleeves at Slammiversary, with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Jay White making a sudden appearance. The leader of the Bullet Club made his debut at the event following Kenny Omega’s victory over Sami Callihan in a violent no disqualification match. As the Good Brothers, Callis and Omega did the ‘too sweet’ hand gesture, White made his appearance. However, the show appeared to cut out early before any resolution to the angle happened, as someone was running to the ring just as it ended.
With his victory over Callihan, Omega’s reign as Impact Champion now stands at 80 days, after he defeated Rich Swann at Rebellion on April 25. You can find our full report of the show here.
Carrying the gold of IMPACT, @AEW and @luchalibreaaa – @KennyOmegamanX has arrived. #Slammiversary
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
.@TheSamiCallihan has CUT @KennyOmegamanX OPEN with a pizza cutter. #Slammiversary
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
.@KennyOmegamanX is trying to MAIM @TheSamiCallihan with a fork. #Slammiversary
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
PILEDRIVER THROUGH A TABLE! #Slammiversary @TheSamiCallihan
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER ON A BARBED WIRE CHAIR! #Slammiversary @TheSamiCallihan
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
AND STILL IMPACT World Champion – @KennyOmegamanX! #Slammiversary
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
.@JayWhiteNZ HAS ARRIVED AT #Slammiversary!
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021
