Jazz Signs New Deal With TNA Wrestling, Will Remain In Backstage Role

Fightful reports that Jazz has signed a new deal with TNA Wrestling and will continue on in her current backstage role. The news was revealed by TNA President Carlos Silva, who noted that while there had been some turnover, the company had recently re-signed Jazz. She currently works as a producer and an agent.

Jazz has previously worked for ECW, WWE and the NWA in the past. She also did some guest training at the WWE Performance Center. She has wrestled in TNA as well.