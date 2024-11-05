wrestling / News

JBL Makes Surprise Appearance At Destiny Wrestling Taping, Lays Out Marty Scurll

November 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
JBL MLW Fightland Image Credit: MLW

JBL made an appearance at Destiny Wrestling’s show on Monday and took out Marty Scurll. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at the company’s TV tapings, coming out during the main event to lay out Scurll with a Clothesline From Hell which allowed Hammerstone to get a pinfall victory.

The appearance is the latest independent show for JBL, who has appeared for AAA, GCW, TNA and more.

