JBL Makes Surprise Appearance At Destiny Wrestling Taping, Lays Out Marty Scurll
November 4, 2024 | Posted by
JBL made an appearance at Destiny Wrestling’s show on Monday and took out Marty Scurll. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at the company’s TV tapings, coming out during the main event to lay out Scurll with a Clothesline From Hell which allowed Hammerstone to get a pinfall victory.
The appearance is the latest independent show for JBL, who has appeared for AAA, GCW, TNA and more.
JBL crashes @DestinyWrestle main event with a Clothesline from Hell.
CEO Emilio Albi comes ringside to see the carnage then storms backstage.#cdnpoli #Mississauga #Haywire #ProtestMania @JCLayfield pic.twitter.com/5fZjA4rsTK
— Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 4, 2024
