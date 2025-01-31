JBL Says Owen Had No Locker Room Heat For Breaking Steve Austin’s Neck

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about whether Owen Hart had locker room heat for breaking Steve Austin’s neck and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Owen Hart had locker room heat for breaking Steve Austin’s neck: “No, there wasn’t. There was no heat on Owen, zero, from anybody that — and I was in the locker room, there wasn’t. You know, it was a mistake. It was something that shouldn’t have been done, there’s no doubt about it. Scott Steiner used to do this, he’d turn the guy up for the suplex, and then he’d spin him like that, catch him like that. The difference is Scott Steiner could bench press 600 pounds, and could hold a guy very safely. That’s why Scott could do all these crazy suplexes, he was incredibly safe. Not that Owen wasn’t safe, but you’ve got a guy with Steve that’s so big and so unwieldy. And Owen is, you know, not this massive big guy that can control him.

“You saw that Steve’s head was sticking out a couple of inches beneath Owen’s legs. I mean, Steve’s lucky. He’s able to walk, he’s not a paraplegic. I mean, that was a disaster, an absolute disaster. I don’t — the move should have never been done. It’s easy to look in hindsight and say that it shouldn’t have been done, but I think at the time we saw it and thought that it shouldn’t have been done. I mean, that was something that, not only did you almost kill our meal ticket in Stone Cold. You almost paralyzed our friend in Stone Cold. You know that was an absolute disaster. You know, something that should have never happened in a match.”

On whether it is a protocol to check on someone you injure: “It was standard. I say standard; there’s no protocol for that. There’s no protocol for breaking somebody’s neck — by accident. And I’ll make sure, by accident, Owen Hart was one of the best guys in the history of this business, and would never dream of hurting somebody on purpose. And it does kind of surprise me that he didn’t call. But you know, maybe he just didn’t know what to say. I wasn’t in his head. And I know Owen very very well, very well. Owen was a wonderful human being. I mean, anybody who talks about Owen will tell you about how great of a human being Owen is. You know, he would have only carry-ons. That way he could get home to see his wife and kids quicker and wouldn’t have to wait for baggage claim. That was literally the reason just an extra 30 minutes to get home early, and a lot of it because of his family. Owen was just a good dude.”

On Martha’s book where she says Owen believed Austin was faking it: “I heard that stuff about the book that his wife wrote. I don’t understand any of it, and I’m certainly not going to dispute what she wrote. I don’t think she would put something there that knowingly she thought was false. But I don’t — I never saw that from Owen, as far as Steve faking it. That was not within the realm of possibility at all. You look at the tape, Steve’s lucky to walk. I mean, his head was sticking out between no one’s legs. Steve’s — my god man, Stone Cold is lucky not to be in a wheelchair because of that. And the fact that he came back and became this incredible star after it, an even bigger star. You know, Steve was very lucky. But this — as far as not calling, I don’t know. I would have thought that Owen would have, but Owen obviously had some reason that he didn’t and maybe it was because he was guilt-ridden. I will give Owen Hart the benefit of the doubt 10 times out of 10 because I know what a wonderful person Owen Hart is. I know Steve later had a problem with the ‘You broke my neck t-shirt’ because they didn’t clear that with him. And he had, I think he had a little bit of problem with that, but that had nothing to do with Owen. That had to do with creative.”

