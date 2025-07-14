JBL Recalls Some Of His Favorite Owen Hart Ribs, Almost Ending Up Naked On TV

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about his favorite Owen Hart rib stories and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his favorite Owen Hart rib story: “Davey Boy used to register under fake names in the hotel, because he was so scared of Owen. Owen was a terror. I mean, a terror! Owen was so bad. People loved him. You know, some guys rib and they just get mad and people want to beat him up. Owen did, and people just thought it was funny. He sent, famously, a bunch of the hogs into Vince’s office one time. You know, from Henry Godwin, they put all the pigs in the freaking office. And Vince’s office is now covered in everything that pigs do.

“I used to wrestle with Owen and Davey on a loop, and it was so much fun. Davey Boy would call a spot: ‘Tackle, drop down, leapfrog.’ Owen would turn and call it to the crowd. ‘Davey’s going to do a tackle and a drop down, and then a leapfrog, watch!’ And you’d see him do it, he said, ‘I told you!’ Oh my god, Davey Boy just thought it was funny, he loved Owen. Bret would get mad at Owen for screwing around. But it was so funny, because Owen would go, ‘I’m sorry, Bret. I didn’t mean to do it.’ And you know what? He always going to do it again. Owen didn’t care if it was Poughkeepsie in a live event, or if it was WrestleMania. If Owen wanted to screw about? Owen screwed about. Owen was awesome.”

On almost being naked on live TV: “I tell you what Owen did one time this — oh my god, this almost happened to me on live television. We were somewhere in Canada, and the Hart Foundation was looking for Shawn Michaels. And they’re, they’re going through the the the dressing rooms and stuff. Well, they didn’t tell us they’re coming into our dressing room. And so me and Barry Windham are in the shower, butt naked, as you are in the shower. And they come into our dressing room.

“And so Davey Boy looks in, and when he does, I see him. And I turn over and I moon him. I’m butt naked. Owen thinks it’s funny, and he goes, ‘Hey guys, Shawn’s in there.’ I didn’t have any idea we’re on live television. My butt was almost a live television. So the camera goes to shoot me and Windham naked in the shower because Owen says, ‘Hey, they’re in there.’ And Davey Boy at the last minute grabs the camera and pushes him the other way. Oh my God, we almost had a heart attack. We were almost naked on live television.”

