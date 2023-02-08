JBL Remembers Backstage Fight Between Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero

In the latest Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw (via Wrestling Inc), JBL recalled a fight backstage between Kurt Angle and Eddie Guerrero after a match the two had. Angle previously spoke about the fight, claiming Eddie believed that Angle had stiffed him.

JBL said: “You know a fight’s going on in the locker room … you can tell by the noise, and this was a fight. So finally, [John] Laurinaitis had gotten between Eddie and Kurt. Kurt was outside the dressing room, Eddie was inside it, I was dressing right by Eddie. Laurinaitis shut the door, so that separated Kurt and Eddie. Eddie comes back and sits down, and I could tell by the noise that’s going on that … Eddie had tried to leg dive [him]. So I’m sitting there looking at Eddie, and he’s not looking at me at all. He’s looking at the door, just mad as mad as he can be, breathing so loud you can hear him breathe. … Finally I said ‘Why would you leg dive a Gold Medalist?’ And without looking at me, he goes ‘Cause I’m stupid!’ That was great. Then he finally started laughing.“