JBL Thinks An Undertaker Return Is A Possibility

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about the possibility of The Undertaker wrestling one more time. You can check out some highlights below:

On the possibility: “I would think it’d be a possibility. He looks great. I mean, he looks great and he’s in terrific shape. And I know the type of training, he’s doing a lot of functional training. So his body’s moving well, he’s not just, you know, training like going and doing some bench press, some squats. You know, the old power lifting lifts that we all did. He’s actually doing functional training, so he’s working out very hard. And I feel like he probably could still move or move as well as he’s done for 20 years. I mean, I think that’d be great to I’d love to see him come back for something.”

On Gunther being the right choice for a match with Taker: “It would be awesome, you know. And the thing is, Gunther is an easy choice. He be my choice, because he’s a heel. But he you need a big, tough guy that can wrestle, that knows his way around, and you need a guy that can get heat on Undertaker. You need — you know, Undertaker is a big guy. And he looks great now, and he’s still a really big guy. You need a guy like Gunther that can get heat on him. And so it makes perfect sense that Gunther would be the guy if Taker was looking for somebody to come back. You know, that would obviously not be a heel’s choice like mine, but it would be somebody that it makes perfect sense for Taker.”

