JD McDonagh Says Getting NXT Europe Up & Running Would Be ‘Amazing’

JD McDonagh is hopeful that when NXT Europe eventually opens up, the road will be open for more European talent to come to WWE. WWE hosted Money in the Bank in the UK this year, and McDonagh told Irish Wrestling And Entertainment that European WWE PPVs are deeply important for those European talent on the roster.

“Huge for the European talent,” McDonagh said (h/t to Fightful). “I’m determined to have WWE look back that way, NXT UK was such a huge turning point in my development, so if we can get something like that up and running again with NXT Europe and open up that path between the training schools in Europe and WWE that would be amazing.”

WWE is hosting a couple more PPVs in Europe in 2024 with WWE Backlash set to take place in France in May and WWE Bash In Berlin on August 31st. There hasn’t been an update on when NXT Europe will open up; Shawn Michaels said in October that he’s hopeful the brand can launch in 2024.