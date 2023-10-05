Shawn Michaels Is Still Waiting To Find Out About NXT Europe Plans, Is Ready To Go

Shawn Michaels says he doesn’t yet have news on new plans for NXT Europe, but he’s looking forward to going full steam ahead on the brand. Michaels spoke on the NXT No Mercy media call last week and was asked about the Europe brand, which intended to launch this year but was delayed due to the company’s acquisition by Endeavor and merger with the UFC.

“On NXT Europe, [I’m] obviously looking forward to that,” Michaels said (per Wrestling Inc). “But from my standpoint, [I’m] still waiting to find out. Obviously I think we’re all very excited that at least now we can start getting that underway and hopefully, again, bringing it to everybody I think as [Triple H] mentioned in 2024. But right now, I’m a soldier that’s just waiting on marching orders, but I’m definitely ready to go.”

The planned brand was was officially announced in August of 2022 after NXT UK was put on permanent hiatus.