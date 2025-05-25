JDC & Fandango Weigh In On John Cena’s Heel Turn

JDC and Tyler Breeze recently shared their thoughts on John Cena’s current heel run. Cena made the leap to the dark side in the leadup to WrestleMania and has stayed such since as he continues his retirement tour. The former Breezango duo spoke with Gabby LaSpisa about the turn and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Breeze on Cena’s heel turn: “I think it’s cool. I think it’s interesting, obviously haven’t seen it for, I mean damn near his entire run. Well, a little bit in the beginning and then all of a sudden it was the guy that you see doing Make-A-Wishes and all that other stuff. So now, I think getting to see this other side of him is kind of fun, not only for the audience watching but I think for John as well. I think he’s enjoying it.”

JDC on the turn: “It’s fun to make people hate you and John I feel like wouldn’t want to retire without hanging his hat on that heel hook … you don’t want to ride off in the sunset and have regrets.” He said. “Business is hot right now and what would we be talking more about right now? What’s really hotter, everyone’s talking about Cena.”