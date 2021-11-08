Jeet Rama Comments His Release From WWE, Says He Will Miss NXT Fans

In a post on Twitter, Jeet Rama spoke about his release from WWE, which happened last week along with seventeen other wrestlers.

He wrote: “When I came here, I did not know that what will it be and how I will be feeling in this new country and this new culture. But when I step in WWE Performance Center, I met all the coaches, staff and athletes and they all gave me so much love and respect that I never felt like I am so far from my country. And when I started my live events matches in Florida, I got so much love from NXT universe, same love that I get in my country. I’ve won all these trophies and medals a lot in India. I was here to win all of your heart and love and I am so happy that I did that, I was able to win all of your love and heart. Keep me in your heart and prayers always. I am always going to miss this chant from you: ‘JEET JEET JEET JEET JEET.’”