Jeet Rama Takes Issue With WWE Only Presenting Indian Talent As Heels

Jeet Rama says he was treated fine during his time in WWE but has an issue with how the company portrays Indian stars only as heels. Rama, who was among the releases from WWE in early November, spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling for a new interview and talked about his misgivings with how the company positions Indian talent as characters. You can see highlights below:

On his issue with how WWE presents Indian stars: “WWE is a business at the end of the day. I can’t tell them to make business decisions around me. They are doing what they think is right from a business perspective. But why is it that you take any Indian WWE wrestler…why are they always made heels? Why are we only presented as villains? Why do they have to behave in such a manner that the audience there insults them and boos them?”

On not being happy with the situation: “My soul couldn’t come to peace with the fact that I was making money by misrepresenting my country. When I wrestled at a WWE Live Event a few years ago in Delhi, I saw that the Indian audience was booing Jinder Mahal. Isn’t there something seriously wrong if your home audience isn’t cheering for Jinder Mahal? At some level we as Indians have to compromise when we go to WWE. This is the weakness I want to eliminate.”