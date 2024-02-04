Jeff Cobb Misses NJPW Show Due to Imjury

Jeff Cobb missed NJPW’s show today due to an injury. NJPW announced on Sunday that Cobb took an injury to his left thigh and was pulled from his match with Alex Coughlin at today’s show in Korakuen Hall.

The announcement reads:

Jeff Cobb injured; to miss action in Korakuen

Jeff Cobb, who was scheduled to compete on tonight’s card in Korakuen hall, has sustained an injury to his left thigh, and will be unable to compete tonight.

The following change has been made to tonight’s card:

6th Match

Jeff Cobb vs Alex Coughlin–>

5th Match

Great-O-Khan vs Alex Coughlin

The already scheduled Gabe Kidd vs HENARE bout will now be the sixth match of the evening.

