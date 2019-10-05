wrestling / News
Jeff Hardy Arrested For Alleged DWI
October 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Jeff Hardy has been arrested for allegedly driving while impaired. PWInsider has confirmed with the Moore County Police Department that Hardy was arrested yesterday evening and charged. He was released around 11:30 PM last night.
No more details are available, with the PD citing it as an ongoing investigation. Hardy has been away from WWE due to a leg injury suffered in April. He was arrested for public intoxication in July.
