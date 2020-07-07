wrestling / News
WWE News: Jeff Hardy & More Set For The Bump, Behind the Scenes of NXT Women’s Tag Title Match
– WWE has announced several guests for this week’s episode of The Bump, including Jeff Hardy and more. The full set of announcements is below and also includes Keith Lee, Kacy Catanzaro, Dolph Ziggler, and Mark Henry. The show airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on WWE Digital platforms.
Lots to discuss with the man, the myth, the legend @JEFFHARDYBRAND! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/IOdEXlIPKH
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 7, 2020
Will we get any closer to finding out which stipulation @HEELZiggler has in mind for #ExtremeRules? 🤔 #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/Qx6rS9W4rj
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 7, 2020
We'll also be talking to #TheWorldsStrongestMan, @WWE Hall of Famer @TheMarkHenry! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/TKG7oqyqoZ
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) July 7, 2020
– The WWE Performance Center posted a video from behind the scenes of Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox’s recent WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles shot against Sasha Banks and Bayley:
