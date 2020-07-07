wrestling / News

WWE News: Jeff Hardy & More Set For The Bump, Behind the Scenes of NXT Women’s Tag Title Match

July 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jeff Hardy The Bump

– WWE has announced several guests for this week’s episode of The Bump, including Jeff Hardy and more. The full set of announcements is below and also includes Keith Lee, Kacy Catanzaro, Dolph Ziggler, and Mark Henry. The show airs tomorrow morning at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT on WWE Digital platforms.

– The WWE Performance Center posted a video from behind the scenes of Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox’s recent WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles shot against Sasha Banks and Bayley:

