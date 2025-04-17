Jeff Hardy Says He Wants a Match With #DIY Or Motor City Machine Guns

Jeff Hardy has his eye on #DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns in terms of potential opponents from WWE. TNA and WWE have a working relationship and The Hardys are the TNA World Tag Team Champions, with some potential matchups catching fans’ interest out of the situation. The Hardys did a Q&A breakfest on Thursday and were asked who they would like to face from WWE. You can see highlights below, per Fightful):

Jeff on his wishlist of WWE tag team opponents: “Right away, what comes to mind is #DIY. I’ve been watching those guys. Also, a match that never happened, I don’t think this match has ever taken place, is the Hardys versus the Motor City Machine Guns, you know, because when I think about them, I think about old TNA days, when it was Beer Money versus those guys, and then they would tear it up. It was great. But yeah, those two teams popped in my head.”

Matt on who he’d like to face: “I actually saw one of the Street Profits was just doing an interview recently, and he just shouted us out. I would love to step in the ring with those guys. That’d be fun. The cool thing about this partnership is that, like any of these things are possible, they can legitimately happen. That makes wrestling so exciting, because wrestling is at its best when pro wrestling is unpredictable, and the TNA-WWE partnership makes pro wrestling unpredictable again.”