Jeff Hardy Writing His Memoirs, Hopes He Can Help Others With Addiction Issues

Jeff Hardy says that he’s writing his memoirs and that he hopes the book can help others dealing with addicition issues. The TNA star recently spoke with Metro for a new interview where he spoke about how he journaled while he was in drug rehab, and he plans to use them to write the memoir. You can see highlights below:

On his hopes for the memoir: “I can help people through being public and pretty much outgoing about what I’ve been through. I’m like a lot of people out there in the world, just really struggling with addiction, alcoholism. But hopefully that’s inspired a lot of people, me just being honest with everything, and I just started this morning, actually – I’ve got five years of journaling.

“I read this book called The Heroin Diaries a long time ago, I think Nikki Sixx put it out. My first day in my first rehab, I said, ‘I might as well write about this every day and just share my experience.’ So I started going back through all those journal entries, five years of journal entries, and I wrote my first page today.”

On his 2022 DUI while he was with AEW: “I was in a jail cell, and I’d had dreams previously of getting another DUI [where] I woke up in relief that it was only a dream. But I was in that cell, ‘I can’t shake myself awake. Am I going to be able to come back from this?’ And so I knew it was going to be a long road, and take a lot of hard work and patience and love.”

On TNA giving him another chance: “For it to be all better now and still able to wrestle, it’s just crazy cool that I get up every day and I think about, ‘What can I do next in professional wrestling?’ And I still have the opportunity to shine in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling… It’s just so cool to be 47 years old, sober, wrestling and really thriving with my brother again in TNA, where I’ve had a lot of cool moments in my in my career, from TNA supporting me. Hopefully I can give back to them, and really show how grateful I am.”