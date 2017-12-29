Jeff Jarrett Brings GFW to Music City Bowl

– Jeff Jarrett and GFW returned to the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl on Wednesday night. Jerry Lawler and Ricky Steamboat appeared at the event, according to the Miami Herald.

According to the outlet, Bowl officials asked the promotion to return after they partnered with the bowl game last year. The event included a meet-and-greet between coaches and players, and the Jarretts, Lawler and Steamboat as well as a full wrestling show.

“First and foremost, I have to thank the people at the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, especially President and CEO Scott Ramsey and VP of Events Jay Grider,” Jarrett said in a press release. “We were thrilled to be asked to return. It was a fun night for us, and it seemed as though the players and coaches enjoyed it as much as we did. I also would be remiss if I didn’t thank everyone at WWE for helping to make this possible.”

“We want to thank everyone who lent their support to this event,” Karen Jarrett said. “It was great to see the Wildcats of Kentucky and Northwestern really get into the show, and we were thankful to meet bowl special guests Wounded Warriors Service Members and Families.”

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl President and CEO Scott Ramsey added, “It was memorable for the players to meet wrestling legends like Jeff Jarrett, Jerry The King Lawler and Ricky The Dragon Steamboat. Jeff and Jerry are synonymous with wrestling in Tennessee and Kentucky. The Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl always will strive to be at the forefront of entertaining its participants. Being in Nashville we’re positioned to do that as well or better than any bowl game. And we couldn’t me more excited about the matchup we have for our 20th anniversary.”