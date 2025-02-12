Jeff Jarrett Weighs In On Recent WWE Releases, Expects More Regular Cuts

On the latest episode of My World With Jeff Jarrett, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about recent talent releases in WWE including Cedric Alexander, The Good Brothers, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the recent WWE releases: “It’s another sign to me, just how the business just continues to rapidly evolve… I almost would say that I’m a little surprised that we haven’t seen more. Because of — look, we can talk inside the bubble wrestling all we want. But that organization is driven by Ari Emmanuel. I don’t want to say he’s the furthest thing from a wrestling guy, but he’s not a wrestling guy. And [Mark] Shapiro, they’re — and I’m saying this in a completely positive way, they’re completely bottom-line-driven and ‘turnover, turnover, turnover.’ I often refer to the Jack Welch book of [cutting the bottom 10% every year] for the health of the company. That doesn’t count into restructuring and doing this and doing that. WWE is a completely different organization than they were pre-Endeavor.”

On the pipeline of TNA and NXT: “The pipeline of NXT to bring people up to the other brands, and the TNA relationship. They’re not going to carry anybody — I don’t see it. I don’t think they’re going to carry anybody on their roster. As a matter of fact, I think more is coming. I would say more is coming in a continual, there is no more ‘Post-WrestleMania [cuts] and then take a deep breath, and then you’re good for another 12 months.’ I think those days are gone. I think every couple of months, that’s just going to be the nature of the beast because of the way they operate now.”

