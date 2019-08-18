Jeff Jarrett Pays Tribute To Grandfather Eddie Marlin

It was reported earlier this week that Memphis wrestling legend Eddie Marlin passed away at the age of 89 after being moved to hospice care due to multiple organ failure. He is the father-in-law of Jerry Jarrett and grandfather of Jeff Jarrett. In a post on Twitter, Jeff paid tribute to his grandfather.

He wrote: “Today we laid to rest my grandfather, Eddie Marlin. Grandfathers n grandsons often work together; but, in professional wrestling it’s rare to actually have a match where your partner is your grandfather. I was 19 and Pops was 56 when we tagged at the Fairgrounds! Love ya Pops!”