wrestling / News
Jeff Jarrett Pays Tribute To Grandfather Eddie Marlin
It was reported earlier this week that Memphis wrestling legend Eddie Marlin passed away at the age of 89 after being moved to hospice care due to multiple organ failure. He is the father-in-law of Jerry Jarrett and grandfather of Jeff Jarrett. In a post on Twitter, Jeff paid tribute to his grandfather.
He wrote: “Today we laid to rest my grandfather, Eddie Marlin. Grandfathers n grandsons often work together; but, in professional wrestling it’s rare to actually have a match where your partner is your grandfather. I was 19 and Pops was 56 when we tagged at the Fairgrounds! Love ya Pops!”
Today we laid to rest my grandfather, Eddie Marlin. Grandfathers n grandsons often work together; but, in professional wrestling it’s rare to actually have a match where your partner is your grandfather. I was 19 and Pops was 56 when we tagged at the Fairgrounds! Love ya Pops! pic.twitter.com/Sin84LLAX9
— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) August 18, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Update on Rumored Move for NXT to USA Network, When USA Got Involved, Staff Notified of Upcoming Changes
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Not Wanting to Run a Three-Hour Nitro For 100th Episode, Why It Was Done
- Bruce Prichard On Eddie Guerrero and Chris Benoit Losing World Titles to JBL and Randy Orton, If Orton Was a Transitional Champion
- Jim Ross Recalls Jeff Hardy and Undertaker’s Ladder Match, Says It Made Jeff Hardy a Star