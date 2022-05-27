Jeff Jarrett Returning To WWE In Executive Position

PWInsider reports Jeff Jarrett has returned to WWE in an executive position and will now be in charge of live events. A source stated that Jarrett was “taking over live events.” He will officially start his new job next week.

Jarrett previously worked backstage for WWE as a producer, starting in January 2019. He was then moved to the creative team that March, and later moved into the live events side in an executive role. When COVID-19 put live events on hiatus, Jarrett quietly left the company.