Jeff Jarrett Returning To WWE In Executive Position
May 27, 2022
PWInsider reports Jeff Jarrett has returned to WWE in an executive position and will now be in charge of live events. A source stated that Jarrett was “taking over live events.” He will officially start his new job next week.
Jarrett previously worked backstage for WWE as a producer, starting in January 2019. He was then moved to the creative team that March, and later moved into the live events side in an executive role. When COVID-19 put live events on hiatus, Jarrett quietly left the company.
