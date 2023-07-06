Jeremy’s AEW Dynamite Review 7.5.23  

Hey everyone! What a week. Happy Fourth to all the fellow Yanks!

We start the show with Darby Allin and Keith Lee backstage with Renee. Darby tells Lee to smarten up or sit on the apron and sulk while Swerve handles business.

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee

Darby and Lee to start. Darby with a right hand. Lee corners Darby then tosses him across the ring like nothing. Damn, Darby FLEW for that one. Lol. Lee grabs Darby out the corner and lifts him up in a fireman’s. Darby with welbos. OC with a tag. OC with the super heavy chop! ANOTHER BIG BOY CHOP! He reels up. DOUBLE CHOP! WHAT A MANUEVER! Darby tris for a coffin drop, but Lee don’t go down. Orange Punch from OC and Lee barely drops to his knee! OC Runs, but Swerve runs up the back of Lee and hits a kick to the face! Darby is still the legal man. Splash in the corner, arm drag, drop under, tries for a cutter, but hurts his leg. Uppercut rom Swerve, high kick, diving uppercut to the back of the head from Swerve! Swerve stands tall on the apron.

We come back and Swerve and Lee are workin together, albeit begrudgingly. Swerve hits a superplex to Darby and Lee is there to help with a powerbomb…? Lol. That makes no sense. Ornage flies, Lee catches him. Big Bear Hug to OC. Swerve is messing with the steps and Darby, placing him underneath them then giving Darby a few kicks to the face. Lee mises a right hand as OC dives though the ropes onto Swerve. He tries to Orange Punch Lee on the outside, but lee catches his fist then tries to body slam him onto the steps where Darby still lays under. OC slinks to the back for a sleeper. Lee walks up the steps WITH DARBY UNDER AND OC ON HIS BACK!!! Lee tosses Orange into the ring. Lee hits the ropes, OC locks the head, spins for a DDT but Lee stops him. OC tries for the Stundog, but Lee stops that! OC tries for a DDT again, but Lee blocks again! STUNDOG MILLIOnARE BUT LEE HOLDS ON! ANOTHER! CODE RED FROM the INCOMING DARBY!!!! Cover! 1..2….Swerve is on the apron! 450 splash! ORANGE MOVES!!! Swerve lands on Lee! Swerve uppercuts in the corner, Darby in. Backbreaker to Darby. OC in, gets launched onto Lee’s shoulders, OC jumps off just as Swerve spins with a kick, and this hits Lee as well!

DDT FROM OC TO SSWERVE! Suicide dive to Lee!!! Darby with a cover! 1..2…3!!!

Winners: Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy

That was just all kinds of fun.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

After the match, Lee is smiling. He gives a knuckle bump to Darby and to OC.

We then get a video package of Darby Allin and his training days as a young one. He brings up 2017 talking about Buddy Wayne passing away, and how in that moment, he started punching the window and steering wheel of his car, and the first thing he thought was about Nick Wayne. He made a pact that he’d watch over Nick.

We get some Defy footage of Nick Wayne and his AEW contract offer. At 16, he offered Nick a contract. He’s 18 now. Is he ready? Darby thinks so, it’s up to him to show the world.

A quick recap of Jungle Boy and Hook’s little feud.

Tony is backstage waiting for Jungle Boy to arrie. An SUV pulls in, and out comes JB. Last week was ridiculous, he says. He is not a thug. If they want to handle this, it’ll be in a ring like professiionals. He is going to Khan now to demand an FTW title match.

Here comes Hook to attack! Jungle Boy, again, hops into the car and the car drives away.

Hey guys, I had a bit of an emergency, so the always reliable Jeremy Thomas will be taking over for me! Love him and love you!

Heya folks! It’s Jeremy Thomas stepping in for Tony since he got called for other responsibilities. Haven’t covered AEW Dynamite in quite a while, so we’ll see how this goes!

* We’re back LIVE in Edmonton, Alberta and we get a recap of the rivalry between Blind Tag Team Eliminator parters MJF and Adam Cole, including the draw in the World Title Eliminator and MJF trying to get Cole to bond with him on last week’s Dynamite.

* We then cut to a gym where MJF has been waiting outside, but Cole is already inside. MJF tells Cole thanks for the big Bro Session and goes to lift weights with Cole spotting him. Cole is paying attention to his phone and giving half-hearted encouragement. MJF then sees an overweight person and jokes to Cole that when he took his pants to the laundromat they said “Sorry, we don’t do curtains.” He tries another jokoe and Cole says he can’t say stuff like that anymore. MJF apologizes, but Cole then says “You know who he reminds me of?” They both say “Tony Schiavone!” and laugh.

Cole then goes to lift weights and keeps the same amount of weight on. He lifts as MJF watches, looking vaguely impressed. Cole says that was good and asks Max what’s next, and MJF responds “What the F–”

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. The Blade & The Bollywood Boyz

Billy starts off with Blade and takes the shirt off, then goes into a bit of circling before Billy gets the crowd to chant. Lock up and Billy with a headlock into a wristlock and then back into a headlock. Shot into the ropes, Billy runs Blade over and teases dropping the shorts; Blade rolls him up for one and then gets slapped hard. Caster tags in, into the ropes and a double back elbow for one.

Blade with a knee to the gut and one of the Boyz comes in but gets taken down, the other gets bodyslammed and Blade comes in for a bodyslam too. Caster sets one of the Boyz up for the Scissor Me Timbers. Scissor Party follows as we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Max tags in Bowens, who delivers a chop party to both Bollywood Boyz. Blade charges and gets chopped and superkicked, one of the Boyz gets a two-count rollup but Bowens off the ropes with a leapfrog Famouser. Billy Gunn tags in and grabs a Boy in a half-nelson slam, then tags in Max for a Mic Drop for three.

Winner: The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (6:37)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine extended squash, though I can only give so much credit to a match that took place half in PIP.

The trio scissor after when Harley Cameron appears on the Tron and says it’s only fair that she interrupt the scissor party when her attempt to show off her rapping ability was cut off. She says it’s only fair that she gets what she deserves, so she made a video and will show the world what real talent is, because she’s the most talented musician on the roster and they’ll be peanut butter and jealous.

Gunn gets on the mic and says he’s got something for her, and it only comes in two words: “SUCK IT!”

* Earlier today, Eddie Kingston won the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship from KENTA in Tokyo and we get some highlights from that match.

* We then transition to a video by Moxley talking about how they’re the same people as when they met in 2009. Mox asks Eddie what there is to complain about and how they don’t live in the past. He’s tired of Kingston complaining about the young kids and their work ethic, saying he has a dream that Eddie will let the past become the past and become what he could be. He says it’s not reality though, and tells Eddie to answer his phone.

* Renee is backstage with Matt Hardy and RJ City. We’re finding out Matt Hardy’s Blind Eliminator Tag Team partner, and it’s Jeff…Jarrett. Matt says that’s rotten and says he hates Double J as he walks off.

* We get a promo from Wheeler Yuta about his match with Kenny Omega tonight and he says he’ll have decided this war before Blood & Guts by ending Omega tonight. (There was more but my feed got hung up, thanks Xfinity.)

* Chris Jericho is out here and coming to the ring. We get a reminder as he walks about Sting laying him out and making him tap last week.

Jericho gets on the mic once “Judas” ends and he’s done soaking in the audience cheers, noting that the audience is loud here tonight. Jericho says it’s a little bittersweet for him here because over the last few months he’s had a lot of big losses to his name and things haven’t gone how he’s wanted. So maybe it’s time to reevaluate and make a couple of changes. He says Albert is a perfect place to do so, as it’s where he started his pro wrestling career and it seems like only yesterday that he began his training in Calgary with Stu Hart. He had his first match an hour from here in a city I’m not going to mangle the spelling of.

So he got here a couple days early and drove back all the communities, and remembered what it was like when he first started wrestling — the passion, the fire. And it made him remember that wrestling still is everything to him. So he’s reinvigorated, and it’s time to become a new Chris Jericho, maybe the best version of Chris Jericho EVER!

Jericho gets interrupted — and here comes Don Callis to the ring. The crowd is shitting all over Don with a “FUCK YOU CALLIS” chant, fantastic. Callis says he thinks what he’s hearing is that Jericho needs a change. And it was six years ago today that he called Jericho from Tokyo and proposed his match with Omega at the Tokyo Dome. He says Jericho surprised him and said “Oh yeah,” and that they changed the course of wrestling history because without it, none of these people are here and not even Jericho.

Chris says it’s hard to hear Callis with all the boos, but he can say the same thing about Don when in 2015 he was in the middle of his business career but Jericho knew he was miserable and wanted to get back into wrestling. Jericho got Callis into AEW and he’s more successful than ever; Don might not be here without him.

Callis says that as of most things in their 30-year friendship, they’re in agreement. They make history together. But Callis was betrayed by that cowardly punk Omega, so he’s had to make a new family which will be built on trust. When he thinks about trust, he thinks about the greatest of all time and his best friend of 34 years, Chris Jericho. So if Jericho is ready to change history one more time, he’s here to formally ask him to join the Don Callis family.

Jericho says Callis is seriously asking him to join the Don Callis Family, his faction? Jericho doesn’t join factions; he creates them. So if Don is seriously asking him to join up, he’s got a one word answer: “Maybe.” Jericho walks out of the ring and Callis looks tentative.

* We get a vignette with CM Punk and Samoa Joe talking about their semifinal Owen Hart Tournament match. Punk says it’s another chapter in their rivalry but this time he’s winning. Joe is going to have to get him stretchered out to beat him. Joe says at Collision, nothing changes. Punk says whatever’s left of him will move on to the finals.

* We then get a quick vignette for Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks in the other semifinal, both matches set for Saturday. We also get a recap of Joe taking out Roddy Strong at Collision. Renee is looking for a medical update on Strong, who is wearing a neck brace. Doc Sampson says Roddy is making progress, and they’re going to take precautions to make sure that he’s okay and getting back to 100%. ROddy says he feels great and Adam Cole walks in to say to be careful and take it safe. Roddy asks what’s up with him and MJF, and he says he’s maintaining his boundaries. MJF texts him about doing a double clothesline. Cole walks off and Roddy looks pensive.

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Semifinal

MJF & Adam Cole vs. Magic Meat

Cole and MJF are debating who should start as Magic Meat attack and beat them down. Menard talks trash to MJF and delivers some punches and a chop. MJF goozles him but Matt rakes the eyes. Matt off the ropes, MJF ducks and goes for a kick, Matt catches it and MJF rakes the eyes. MJF with an abdominal stretch and talks to Cole about helping with leverage, but Cole isn’t sure. MJF gets the crowd to chant “Do it” but Cole is saying no. The crowd is back to chanting, and Cole accedes.

Matt with a hiptoss to escape once Cole lets go, and he gets MJF in the hostile corner for shoulders to the gut. Menard chokes MJF in the corner and as the ref backs him off, Butcher lays in fists. Menard knocks Cole off the apron, Cole runs in and the ref keeps him back as Butcher tags in and knocks MJF down. And we’re on PIP break.

We’re back as Butcher has MJF in an abdominal stretch, with Menard helping out for leverage. MJF manages to escape via a low blow and crawls for the tag, but Menard catches him and pulls him back for an abdominal stretch again. MJF yells for Cole to “Help me!” He’s loudly yelling for Cole to essentially heel it up in front of the ref. MJF hits an armdrag to break the hold, they crawl for the tags, Butcher tags and grabs MJF — but MJF gets free! Menard tags in and gets kicked in the head and Cole tags in hot! Butcher knocked off the apron, back elbows to Menard and a pump kick to the jaw.

Menard with a body shot and comes off the rope but is caught for a neckbreaker. MJF calls for the double clothesline, Butcher comes in and is hit with an enzuigiri. One to Menard too, and then a superkick to Butcher. Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, Menard runs in so he leaps over him and hits a superkick. MJF calls for the double clothesline, BOOM to Matt’s head and that’s three.

Winner: MJF & Adam Cole (8:49)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: An okay match from a workrate standpoint but the dynamic between MJF and Cole is top-notch and elevated this a bit.

MJF cuts the music after and calls out Alberta, saying he has a question — any devil worshippers in the house tonight? An MJF chant kicks off. MJF has another question: any fans of a certain individual with a super cool, over name? He tells Cole to “do the thing,” and he does to the crowd’s delight. MJF says they’re better than you, and MJF says they would have done better if they hit the double clothesline, Cole says “boundaries.” MJF wants another bro session and asks if the fans want to see them one more time? The crowd chants “YES” and Cole says why not?

Cole preps to go and MJF has one more thing to tell him, and he puts the title down: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!” Confetti comes from the sky and the crowd chants happy birthday. MJF is COVERED in streamers and it’s hilarious. He calls for the crew to bring out birthday stuff and they have a cake, little party hats and a balloon. Everyone gets the party hats on and MJF puts one on Cole. Cole says it’s a lot, but MJF says they’re here to celebrate Cole. MJF busts out the birthday song and performs it as if he’s Xtina.

Cole says he gets it, MJF is a good singer and he appreciates it all; he’s done more than enough. MJF says there’s one more thing to do: make a wish. The crowd chants “Make A Wish!” MJF tells us he’s going to shove his face in the face, MJF goes to do so and Cole dodges, shoving MJF in the cake. MJF is trying to play it cool, and Cole says “Good cake!” The crowd chants for him to eat the cake and MJF does. Cole tells Max to listen to him: it was nice of him to do all this, so he wants to say “Thank you, my friend.” He walks off as MJF eats frosting in the ring.

* Renee is backstage with Britt who missed last week’s show due to illness. She asks about Ruby Soho’s comments last week. Britt says it’s cute and she doesn’t care what anyone has to say. But Ruby lied when she said she took anything, there’s two things she can never take and one is her pride. The second is being the first-ever women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner. And she says she’s gonna win it again this eyar.

* Renee asks Jericho about his “maybe” to Don Callis and Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara are not certain about this. Jericho says don’t worry about “maybe,” and said that they will need to branch out some day. Renee says Garcia and Guevara will be in the Blind Eliminator Tournament as partners, and Jericho says this is perfect. They can win the titles without him, as they can’t be with him forever. They say they’ll finish what they started.

Women’s Owen Hart Tournament Match

Ruby Soho vs. Britt Baker

Lock up to start, Ruby with a wristlock which Britt reverses and takes Ruby down for one. Back up and Ruby with a headlock, Britt turns it into a takedown again and Ruby escapes to the outside where Toni Storm and Saraya give her a pep talk.

Ruby back in the ring, ducks a lunch and locks in waistlock. Baker reverses but Ruby escapes and gets Britt against the ropes, Britt takes her down and locks in a hammerlock. Back to their feet, Britt transitions into a headlock, shot into the ropes and runs Ruby over. Into the ropes, Ruby misses a clothesline, Sling Blade from Britt.

Ruby gets to the outside, Britt goes to follow and gets tripped and pulled out of the ring. The Outcasts surround her and distract her as Ruby clotheslines Britt down and we go to PIP break.

We’re back as Britt lays in strikes to Ruby Soho in the ring. Ruby pushes Britt off and swings, Britt blocks it and hits a neckbreaker. Ruby stomps the feet and they go into the corner, but Britt with a suplex for two.

Britt pulls out the glove and puts it on! She turns around and grabs Ruby, who goes for No Future but Britt blocks it. Britt off the ropes and gets rolled up for two. Kick to the head, she gos into the ropes and Toni trips her up, that distracts Britt and Ruby blasts Britt for a two-count. Ruby up top, she leaps off but Britt moves. Superkick to Ruby, she rolls through into a backslide for two. Britt transitions right into a Lockjaw attempt and Saraya distracts the ref. Ruby tosses Britt into the title as held by Saraya! No Future! Cover but Britt kicks out at the last instant!

Ruby goes for the Lockjaw, and Britt nearly escapes before Ruby transitions into a chinlock. Britt manages to turn it around and goes for the Lockjaw, Ruby gets close enough to the apron that Toni and Saraya pull her free. Britt out to nail them, she gets Ruby in and kicks Toni, then comes into the ring. Ruby ends up with Victory Roll and Toni grabs on for leverage to get three.

Winner: Ruby Soho (10:06)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Nice to see Ruby get the win, even with so much interference. It got repetitive at one point and that wasn’t great, but both these women are great and they worked hard enough to make it solid.

Sky Blue comes out after the match to stare down Ruby on the stage.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Kenny Omega

Yuta attacks from behind to start the match and beats him around the corners, laying in fists until Omega turns it around. They trade shots in the corner with Omega taking over and stomping Yuta down. Yuta gets back up and bites Kenny’s forehead, Irish whip reversed and Omega with a backdrop. Backbreaker and cover gets two.

Omega grabs Yuta, but Yuta turns it around and nails Omega in the corner. WHip across the ring, Yuta charges into a boot and Kenny with the leapfrog legdrop. Yuta goes up on Kenny’s corner, somersault slam and Omega feels it in his shoulder. Omega with a springboard moonsault but Yuta gets the shoulders up. Yuta up top and nails a dropkick, Omega to the outside and Yuta dives through the ropes to take Kenny out!

Yuta whips Kenny into the guardrail hard, then sends him all the way across the ring to the other side of the guardrails. Neckbreaker on the mats. Yuta back in the ring to play to the crowd as Omega slowly gets up favoring his shoulder. The crowd is fully behind Omega, who gets on the apron and fights Yuta off but gets nailed with a few shots until he blocks one and hits a roundhouse. Suplex attempt over the ropes, Yuta blocks it and hits an elbow to the back of the neck. Yuta hangs Omega on the ropes and then goes out to take the pad of the middle turnbuckle wire, boot choking him against it as we to to PIP break.

We’re back as Yuta is working Omega’s neck and slams him back to the mat. He goes for a double leg drop and Kenny gets the knees up. Yuta lays in strikes to the gut and gets up to jab away at Yuta. Yuta with an elbow to the back of the neck to stop Omega and gets him on his shoulders, but Omega slips off and takes Yuta down with a lariat.

Both men slow to get up, Omega is up first though and axehandle chops Yuta down a couple of times. He catches a kick by Yuta, elbow strike, fisherman’s buster and cover for two. Kenny is looking hyped, he goes for the V-Trigger but Yuta ducks and drops Omega for two. Yuta is going up top now, but Kenny stops him and lays into him before climbing up top. SUPERPLEX literally off the top! He covers for a nearfall.

Kenny grabs Yuta and lays in a right, Yuta fires back. They start trading forearms, Yuta thumbs the eye and comes off the ropes right into a big shot! Yuta off the ropes and ducks under for a German suplex for two. Yuta keeps hit held and does a second, but Omega backs them into the corner on a third try. They trade shots, Yuta gets kicked into the corner and Omega with a diving splash but Yuta catches him. Omega escapes and shoves Yuta into the ropes — Snapdragon Suplex! And a second one! One more attempt, but Yuta escapes — and Yuta rolls him up for two.

OMEGA WITH THE V-TRIGGER! He goes for One Winged Angle, he struggles but gets Yuta up, Yuta escapes and goes for the seatbelt and Omega escapes at three. Omega hits a powerbomb and then the V-Trigger for a nearfall. He preps to end it — and here comes Don Callis! Security is holding him back and of course Takeshita is now behind Omega for a Blue Thunder Bomb. Yuta with the top rope splash — and Omega kicks out! Yuta goes up top, but Omega catches him and hits a shot to the face through the legs, then hits the One Winged Angel for three.

Winner: Kenny Omega (16:13)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Took its time with the pacing, but as we know to expect it ended very hot with a hell of a sequence. Strong main event match.

Claudio Castagnoli immediately attacks after the bell with Takeshita joining in. The Young Bucks and Hangman come out with chairs and lay into Takeshita, then hit Claudio with the BTE Trigger.

And with that, we’re done for the night!