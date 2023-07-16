Jeremy’s Impact Slammiversary 2023 Review  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live Impact Slammiversary coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas and tonight, Impact presents one of its biggest events of the year. Slammiversary is always a stacked show for Impact and tonight’s no different as Alex Shelley defends the Impact World Championship against Nick Aldis, while Shelley’s MCMG brother Chris Sabin defends the X-Division Title against Lio Rush. Deonna Purrazzo and Trinity will clash over the Knockouts Championship, ABC will defend the Tag Team Titles against three other teams, The Coven will put their Knockouts Tag Team Titles on the line against Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich — and that’s just the title matches!

We’ll also have Bully Ray and Deaner taking on Scott D’Amore and a mystery partner with Darren McCarty as guest enforcer. Eddie Edwards and Frankie Kazarian will do battle, and we’ll have Ultimate X as Jonathan Gresham, Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight, Alan Angels, and KUSHIDA face off for a shot at the X-Division Championship. It’s going to be an exciting night, so let’s get right into it.

* Of note, I won’t be doing full coverage of the two Countdown to Impact matches but will put the quick results in here.

* The Death Dollz & Jody Threat def. Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans & Jai Vidal

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship Match: Kenny King def. Joe Hendry to win the title.

* We get a cold open video that includes STEINER MATH. Oh, and previews the card too.

X-Division #1 Contenders Ultimate X Match

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey vs. Kevin Knight

vs. Alan Angels vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jake Something

Jake Something is here! And he looks fanTAStic. Everyone starts to climb right off the bat, Jake knocks down KUSHIDA. Angels goes for a crossbody but gets caught by Jake and slammed. Knight faces Jake and jumps ONTO HIS SHOULDERS to go for the X, but Jake eventually knocks him down and catches him, powerbombing him into the other four men. Jake now leaps for the X but can only brush it so he starts climbing — and Angels nails him and knocks him down, taking a bodyslam after. Bailey and Gresham go after Jake and send him into the ropes but he clotheslines them both down. KUSHIDA and Knight with superkicks, everyone dropkicks Jake and Angels clotheslines him over the ropes.

KUSHIDA and Knight face off with Bailey and Gresham, they go against each other and Gresham into a cutter, on KUSHIDA, Bailey locks in an armbar but Knight splashes him to break it up. Gresham with a springboard double moonsault and dives on Jake on the outside, Bailey dives as well to take him down. Bailey and Gresham now climbing and arguing about who’s gonna climb. Gresham nails Bailey and they start trading blows on the top, Angels comes up and hits a double Spanish fly! Angels is up alone in the ring and goes to climb, but KUSHIDA with a springboard kick to the head. KUSHIDA gets ANgels on his shoulders, Knight dropkicks Angels onto everyone on the outside!

Knight is now climbing up but Bailey trips him up, he climbs along with KUSHIDA and they start trading shots. Knight leaps up but gets knocked down, Bailey kicks KUSHIDA off the top and is now kicking at Angels. Bailey from the top with an ULTIMATE MOONSAULT onto everyone on the outside! Baily is now climbing but Jake catches him. Bailey kicks Jake off the apron and starts to climb. He’s on the ropes but Angels with chairshots to the back and Bailey drops to the apron and floor. Angels with chairshots to Bailey, then Gresham, then six to Jake!

Angels is in the ring and goes to climb, he makes it to the ropes across the top but Knight grabs his legs. Kick to the head and Knight goes up top — Angels catches him with the PoisonRana! Angels now climbing again, but Gresham is there to catch him when they’re on the top. Gresham looks for a German but Angels with a low blow to drop Gresham to the mat. Angels climbing but Jake is back up and hits him in the back. Angels’ head is bounced off the truss and Jake is climbing! He starts to climb across but ANgels with a leaping kick down low to drop him.

KUSHIDA is climbing across the ropes and Angels is as well; Bailey is Up there but ANgels with a low blow. KUSHIDA drops ANgels and unhooks the X. He drops to the floor and that’s it.

Winner: KUSHIDA (11:15)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Kind of tame as Ultimate X goes, but it was a hot opener with all the necessary high spots. Also, the return of Jake Something to Impact is a plus for the promotion, hopefully it’s not a one-time appearance.

* We get to meet the French announce team for a moment. Plus A1 of Team Canada is at ringside.

* Gia is with Kenny KIng and Sheldon Jean. She congratulates King on his Digital Media Title win and he sings “I just beat up Joe Hendry!” He says Hendry told everyone he was a stripper, but he stripped Hendry of the title and is the new DMC — Digital Media Champion. He says he’s cutting edge while Alex Shelley is like MySpace — used to be cool but is garbage. And Sabin is like Twitter. His title is the only one that matters.

* We get a video hyping the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match.

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

The Coven vs. Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich

Kelly and Wilde start off, Wilde shoves Kelly and Kelly shoves back. Wilde with a slap, and Kelly goes over to Masha who comes in the ring, bringing King in — and the challengers attack! They pile the champs in the corner, Masha is whipped into a pump kick, Kelly covers Wilde for two. She hits three short-arm clotheslines on Wilde and then lays in a knee to the head, then forearms in the corner. Snapmare and then a big kick to the head off the ropes, cover for two.

Masha tags in and hits the rapid-fire slaps, a dropkick off the ropes for two. She goes for a fisherman’s suplex but Wilde floats over and slams her down. King tagged in, they double slam Masha and then King drops Wilde onto Masha; cover for two. King flings Masha across the ring and then splashes her in the corner. Back elbow and King comes off the ropes but Masha dodges. She gets a roll-up for two, stands up and hits a double stomp for another two. Kelly tagged in, King off the ropes for a double big boot, Kelly with a kick off the ropes for two again.

King fights Kelly off but Kelly right back in to try and whip her across the ropes. King blocks it and boots her, Kelly with an Irish whip and Wilde with a blind tag. King trips Masha into the ropes and Wilde in to choke her against the ropes, cover for two. King tags in, the champs both hit splashes on Kelly who drops to the mat — and King with charging double knees! She covers for two. King with a rolling senton and goes to the second rope — senton but Kelly moves! Kelly is crawling for the tag, so is King and Wilde in but Masha is in hot. She takes out King and hits a big knee strike on Wilde in the corner, spinning heel kick gets two.

Masha beats WIlde in the middle of the ring with strikes — BIG kick to the head and a cover, but King breaks it up. King slams Massha and Kelly comes in for a couple headbutts to King — but King fires back. Masha in but King reverses a waistlock, Wilde with a Codebreaker and King with a German. King goes for the double knee but Masha moves — Kelly is in with a butterfly suplex on Wilde in the corner. She back elbows King and leaps into a senton on Wilde as Masha takes out King. Double knee to the head of Wilde but King in with a big boot to Kelly. Wilde hits the Witch’s Wrath — but it’s only a nearfall!

King goes for the double team finisher, but Kelly trips her on the outside and Masha takes out Wilde with the Snow Plow for the pin! New champs!

Winner: Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich (9:04)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very solid match between two talented teams. Nice to see the title switch as Kelly and Masha have some mileage in their tag team and this will help solidify their run together.

* We get a recap of Bully Ray’s actions at Sacrifice where he nailed Darren McCarty and Scott D’Amore came in. Bully says the longer he’s in the business, the more he’s shocked by the stupidity of others. We see Maclin and Bully powerbombing D’Amore through a flaming table, and later at Against All Odds Bully is about to become #1 contender before D’Amore took a chair away from him and hit him with it. D’Amore says he’s taking a leave of absence as President before attacking Bully. PCO is then taken out with fire, Maclin is out with injury and Deaner volunteers to take the spot.

Bully Ray & Deaner vs. Scott D’Amore & ????

Special Guest Enforcer: Darren McCarty

Scott D’Amore’s partner is…ERIC YOUNG! Young has his chance for revenge on Deaner for literally murdering him on screen! (I love how wacky Impact is.)

Young starts off against Deaner, and Young stares at his former protege. Deaner is talking shit but gets backed off — and tags in Bully. Bully and Young go into a lock up, Young with a wristlock. D’Amore wants the tag and gets it, D’Amore is in and D’Amore is looking ready! But Bully tags out and Deaner is in now, they lock up and Deaner rakes the eyes. Irish whip reversed by Scott, who hits a spinning heel kick off the ropes. Armdrag and a kick o the back, kneedrop to the face off the ropes and a legdrop, cover gets two.

Young tags in for a kick o the gut and then a Death Drop for two. D’Amore tags back in, he goes up to the second rope for a double axehandle. Deaner with a knee to D’Amore and an Irish whip reversed, Scott charges into a back elbow, Deaner charges but is HIT WITH THE LOW DOWN! D’Amore goes for the Destroyer, Big Kon causes the distraction and McCarty leaps in to stop it, which distracts the ref and Bully nails D’Amore. Deaner takes down Scott and tags in Bully, who knocks D’Amore to the outside. Bully outside and threatens to hit D’Amore’s mother, then nails Scott and talks trash to Mom. Fists to the head and more mocking, he asks what she’s gonna do and she nearly hits him. Bully rolls Scott back in and follows, measured shot to D’Amore’s head. D’Amore up and asks for another! He goes down but gets right back up as the crowd sings “Oh Canada!” D’Amore knocked down again but he gets up and asks for me — Bully with a low blow in front of the ref!

Young tels the ref not to call for the DQ, Bully wants to be DQ’d. He threatens the ref and shoves him, the ref takes his shirt off and leaves! McCarty has the ref shirt on now! Bully turns around and is shocked by it. Bully grabs D’AMore and jabs away at him, he winds up and turns to mock McCarty — D’AMORE WITH A SPEAR! D’Amore gets the hot tag, Deaner tags in but Young takes him down. Deaner whips EY into the corner, he flips over to the apron and then goes up to leap over Deaner. Clothesline to Deaner, shot to Bully Ray to knock him off the apron. PILEDRIVER to Deaner! Cover and Kon pulls McCarty out, then takes him out and comes into the ring to go after young. A1 IS IN AND TAKES OUT KON!

McCarty in now and hits BUlly with a Stunner! Young takes Bully down and McCarty and Young grab the legs — D’Amore with the Wazzup headbutt! McCarty, Young and D’Amore say “GET THE TABLES!” And so the table is put in the ring. McCarty helps set it up, D’Amore grabs Bully — double chokeslam with McCarty to the table for Bully! Deaner comes in but gets caught with a Canadian Destroyer from D’Amore, Young with a top rope elbow and that’s it!

Winner: Scott D’Amore & Eric Young (11:47)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was…fine? At least, it would be fine for a match on the weekly show. It was overbooked, very silly and had a lot of stalling, and the emotional aspect of the Team Canada reunion is the only thing that made it solid. I didn’t expect much from this and it was better than I thought it would be, and the return of Young is noteworthy but this was mostly taking up time.

Team Canada celebrates in the ring.

* Nick Aldis talks about how tonight is Alex Shelley’s moment to prove he belongs in the echelon of past champions. He says it takes a great man to9 win the title, but even a better one to hold it. He questions if Shelley can handle the pressure and the emotion. Aldis says he’s a closer and he only needs one mistake to get Shelley in the Clover. He will close the book on Shelley as a transitional champion and open the book on his own era.

Impact X-Division Championship Match

Chris Sabin vs. Lio Rush

Rush attacks Sabin with a springboard kick as he’s entering the ring, then dives HARD onto him to the outside. The ref tells Rush to back off and checks on Sabin, who hasn’t yet gotten up. Rush is chilling and laughing on the corner as a medical official checks on Sabin. The medial official says he can’t let him wrestle and the ref needs to check with Sabin, who pushes the official aside and goes to enter the ring. The bell finally rings and Rush hits a dropkick, Sabin is down again. Sabin is on his hands and knees, Rush takes aim and hits a spinning kick to the head. Rush goes up top, Final Hour, cover and — no, Sabin kicks out!

Rush goes back up top, another Final Hour, pin, that’s it.

Winner: Lio Rush (1:20)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: That was stupid on many, MANY levels. Not the least of which is the notion that, storyline or not, a medical official doesn’t have the final word in whether someone can compete. Everything about this was just stupid and I hated it.

* Shelley is watching backstage and is asked by Gia Miller about what happened. She asks if that effects his mindset coming into the match, and Shelley just walks off.

World Tag Team Championship Match

ABC vs. Moose & Brian Myers vs. SubCulture vs. Rich Swann and Sami Callihan

Bey and Andrews start off and go into a series of reversals. They leap around each other, Bey send back into the ropes and holds in, he catches Andrews with a big boot and Ace tags in, Willow in the Winds to Andrews. My feed went wonky for a moment but when we come back Webster has tagged in and they take out Bey, then hit a series of sentons on Austin for a two-count. Webster with a wristlock to Austin, who escapes into a waistlock, they counter and Webstr with a kick in the corner, then springboard moonsaults into Austin. Swann tags in and takes Webster down with a kick, Callihan in and hits a shoulderbreaker followed by a kick to the face.

Myers runs in and takes out Callihan, Moose is in too now. They grab Swann and Callihan for double powerbombs, Swann escapes ans superkicks Moose, superkicks Myers. he goes out to the apron, kick to Swann, then a dive onto Myers. ABC face off with Moose in the ring and he runs but they send him over the top, Bey dives onto Moose who catches him and powerbombs him to the apron. Austin goes after Moose, Myers and XXX get involved while inside the ring, Callihan grabs XXX and throws him onto the lot of them.

Back in the ring, Swann and Callihan have Webster and go for a double suplex. He escapes but gets battered with kicks, Callihan with a DVD and Swann with a rolling splash for two. Swann with a kick to Webster in the corner and charges but gets sent to the apron. Swann with a kick to the head, he goes for the 450 but Webster moves. Ace is in now and takes out Swann, drop-toe hold and kick to the back. Bey in, Swanna fights back but ends up on Bey’s shoulder for a kick/neckbreaker. Myers and Moose in and hit a double powerbomb! Moose forces the tag to Bey and grabs Swann, he throws Myers into a clothesline but Swann ducks and tags in Andrews. Andrews is going hard at Moose, off the ropes for forearm and another, a third but Moose catches him — Andrews his Stundog Millionaire! Webster with the top-rope senton but Callihan breaks up the pin.

Things have devolved to chaos now, SubCulture double headbutt Myers but Callihan hits then with a double clothesline. Bey and Swann trade kicks, Moose is in and goes up top, leaping — DOUBLE CUTTER from Swann and Bey! It’s carnage around the ring now. Austin tags himself in and hits knees and a kick to Bey, Callihan charges but is hit with double superkicks from ABC. 1-2-Sweet on Webster! Myerts made a blind tag and ABC are ready — the Rascalz are here and take out Austin, then Bey when he dives on him. Andrews takes out Myers, SubCulture up top — Webster with the top-rope splash for the pin!

Winner: SubCulture (10:36)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Fast-paced chaos in a good way, as you would expect from these four teams. It went too fast for me to keep up at times but it never looked sloppy. Nice to see SubCulture get a title run to boot.

* Hype video for Eddie Edwards vs. Kazarian.

Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian

Eddie and Kaz lock up, they jockey for position and Eddie gets Kaz in the corner, he breaks and slaps Kaz — and Kaz slaps back! Into the ropes, Kaz with a rana and goes right into a side headlock on the mat. Edwards back to his feet, Kaz shot into the ropes and taken down with a forearm. Eddie goes for a back suplex, Kaz floats over and trips Eddie. Eddie escapes to the outside, back in and they trade shots, Kaz into the ropes and Alisha trips Kaz. That allows Eddie to attack and he lays in some chops against the ropes. Eddie goes into the ropes and Traci trips HIM, Kaz with a Backstabber for one.

Kaz locks in the headlock on the mat, Eddie to his feet and shoots Kaz off the ropes but Kaz cinches in the headlock. Eddie back up and back suplexes Kaz OVER THE ROPES to the floor! Alisha mocks Kaz as Traci comes over and Eddie goes to the floor. Chop to Kaz, and another against the guardrail. Kaz gets rolled into the ring, Eddie follows in and Kaz up with a chop when Eddie is distracted with a “Boston Sucks!” chant. Kaz fires off but Eddie takes him down for a two-count. Eddie sets Kaz in the corner and rakes the face, then hits a chop that drops Kazarian. Kaz up and fires off with shots, he comes off the ropes but eats a back elbow for a two-count.

Eddie grabs Kaz with a wristlock into a knife-edge chop, then does it again. He holds on and goes for a third — Kaz ducks and hits a big German suplex! Kaz up in the corner and leaps over a charge, rolling Eddie up for two. Eddie charges again and Kaz pulls down the ropes, sending Eddie to the outside. Kaz leaps over the top INTO A RANA! Kaz is feeling fired up again! Big shot to Eddie on the outside and a second. Chops against the guardrail, then Eddie is rolled in and Kaz goes to follow when Alisha runs her nails down his back! Kaz is back to the floor and is threatening Alisha, who backs up INTO TRACI! She turns around as Eddie dives onto Kaz with a bulldog to the floor!

Eddie grabs Kaz and hits chops against the apron, sending him over the ring steps. Eddie kicks Kaz in the head and the Edwards argue with the “Boston Sucks!” fans. Eddie with another chop to Kaz, Kaz gets his second (third?) wind but gets knocked to the floor. Kaz back in the ring, Eddie follows after and mockingly kicks at Kaz in the corner. A little showboating from Eddie, he grabs Kaz’s legs and pulls him out but Kaz lands on his feet! Big boot from Eddie, Kaz comes back with a slap! They do it again and Kaz with the preemptive big boot on the third. Spinning heel kick from Kaz, who is sent into the corner and comes out with a clothesline. He hits the springboard legdrop and covers for a nearfall.

Kaz going for the Unprettier but gets shoved into the corner, he goes up and gets kicked in the head. A second kick to the head and then the backpack Stunner, cover and Kaz kicks out just before three. Eddie is shocked by that. Eddie with a chop to Kaz in the corner, he sets Kaz on the top and Eddie goes to climb up — SUPERPLEX! Eddie up now, he grabs Kaz for the chickenwing but Kaz escapes and goes for the Boston Knee Party but Eddie moves. Kaz sets Eddie up — turning inside out for two! They’re up and go for the suplex — and they both go over the top to the outside!

Kaz is in eventually and Eddie is slower to get in. Kaz catches on the apron for the slingshot cutter for a nearfall! Kaz nails Eddie, he goes for a leaping forearm but Eddie ducks and the ref is down! Double clothesline, both competitors are down. And Alisha grabs her kendo stick, entering the ring to tee off — TRACI IS IN! Thesz press to Alisha! They’re back up, Traci with a clothesline to Alisha and they’re out of the ring! Kaz locks in the chickenwing in the center of the ring, Eddie taps but the ref is still down. Kaz rolls the ref in, but Eddie has the kendo stick and NAILS Kaz with it! Kaz up, Boston Knee Party gets it.

Winner: Eddie Edwards (17:43)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very good effort from these two. It perhaps went a bit long and lost steam toward the end, but they covered nicely with the Traci and Alisha stuff. It was an enjoyable, heated match that delivered on a technical level for the most part, even if the pacing was just a touch off.

* Hype video for the Knockouts Championship Match

Impact Knockouts Championship Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity

Stare off to start, they circle and then lock up. Deonna with a headlock takedown, back to their feet, Purrazzo shot into the ropes and runs Trinity over, but Trinity right back up. Deonna with a waistlock, she goes for the roll up but Trinity holds ontot he ropes. Trinity sent into the corner, she goes up and over and rolls Deonna up, Deonna escapes and goes for the Fujiwara but Trinity escapes that. Trinity with a dropkick, whip into the ropes, she goes for the Rearview but Deonna holds onto the ropes and escapes to the outside. Trinity with a dropkick through the ropes and a corkscrew dive that mostly misses. Back in the ring, Trinity with a high crossbody. She’s back up and goes to springboard but Deonna up and trips Trinity on the ropes. Purrazzo with a short-arm clothesline and she folds out Trinity’s left arm — stomp to the elbow! Back up, Deonna with a shot to the arm to floor Trinity, cover for one.

Back up and Trinity is fighting back, she goes for a fireman’s carry but her arm gives out and Deonna knocks Trinity down. She continues working over the arm, then hits a suplex for two. Deonna goes right back to arm with a shoulderlock, but Trinity trips Deonna up. She comes off the ropes for a ledrop, Deonna moves and hits a basement dropkick to the arm for two. Deonna tells Trinity to get up and kicks her in the head. She goes for the shoulder but Trinity punches away until Deonna grabs the arm and yanks Trinity hard to the mat by it. Deonna puts Trinity on her back and grabs the leg, snapping it back. Cover gets two.

Deonna with a knife-edge chop and then another in the corner. Irish whip sends Trinity hard into the corner. Deonna goes in, Trinity tries to trap her but Deonna grabs her, slams her to the mat and wraps Trinity around her back on the floor for a submission attempt. Trinity escapes but gets clotheslined down. Deonna picks her up for a chop and Irish whip into the corner, Trinity gets the back elbow and kicks Deonna in the head. Clothesline and another, kick to Deonna’s gut and a right uppercut. Deonna off the ropes right into a Samoan Drop! Trinity is back up, springboard kick to the head and cover for a nearfall. Trinity with Starstruck, Deonna counters and they trade two-counts. Trinity goes for a headscissor takedown but Purrazzo catches her for a catch piledriver for two!

Deonna goes for the Queen’s Gambit but Trinity fights it off. Trinity sent into the ropes, Deonna takes her down, Fujiwara armbar! Trinity struggles but makes it to the ropes to force the break. Trinity is on the apron, Deonna goes after her but gets kicked in the head — springboard facebuster from Trinity! Split-legged moonsault, cover for a nearfall!

Trinity is back up, she grabs Deonna and puts her on the apron, she sets Purrazzo up but gets backdropped to put her the apron. QUEEN’S GAMBIT ON THE APRON! Deonna gets Trinity in for a cover, but Trinity kicks out just before three. Deonna puts Trinity in the corner and puts her on top, she lays in some forearms and climbs up for a Queen’s Gambit off the top but Trinity fights it off and sets up — full nelson bomb off! Trinity locks in Starstruck in the center of the ring! Trinity locks up the legs — and Deonna taps!

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo (14:24)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Some minor messy moments aside, this was quite good. They worked well against each other and while the Trinity win did seem to be the obvious choice here considering how much promotion they’ll get out of it, they didn’t half-ass their way to the finish. Good effort here from both women.

* Lio Rush & Trey Miquel vs. Mike Bailey and Hiromu Takahashi will take place at Multiverse United 2.

* Hype video for the main event.

Impact World Championship Match

Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis

Shelley and Aldis jaw at each other — and Shelley spits water in Aldis’ face and lays into him in the corner! Aldis to the other corner and gets chopped, Shelley goes up for a ten-count of punches but Aldis catches him for a powerbomb! He goes for the Kingsley Cloverleaf in the center of the ring! Shelley is crawling but Aldis pulls him back into the center of the ring. Shelley crawls again and gets to the ropes finally, Aldis breaks on three. The challenger soaks in some boos for a moment and then turns around to grab Shelley, puts him in the corner for a chop. Whip hard into the opposite corner and Shelley hits the mat. Aldis grabs Shelley, but he hits a dropkick to the knee. Aldis grabs him for a pumphandle suplex and then a kick to the head.

Aldis grabs Shelley and puts him in the corner head-first, then hits a hard forearm to the back. Knee choke against the middle rope, and he snaps Shelley back to the mat. Irish whip across the ring, Aldis charges into a back elbow. Shelley leaps off but is caught for a suplex. The challenger grabs whips SHelley into the corner and charges, Shelley moves and then charges in for a dragon screw leg whip. Shelley up and goes in, he hits a hard kick to the inside of the leg and then wraps the leg in the ropes, hitting a leg whip on the other leg.

Shelly goes for the leg, Aldis kicks away but Shelley with an elbow drop to the leg. Shelley off the ropes with a basement dropkick to the leg, then grabs the leg to snap it between his shins. Shelley kicks away at the left leg, Aldis pushes him off and escapes to the apron — but Shelley with a dropkick to send him to the bottom. He goes for the baseball slide, Aldis traps him in the apron and hits some hard shots to the head. Aldis picks Shelley up and slams him spine-first into the ringpost, then picks him up for a snake eyes into the apron before resetting the ten-count. He finally rolls Shelley in and gets on the apron, grabbing Shelley for a suplex to the outside. Shelley blocks it and hits a stunner into the top rope. He goes over the top and stomps the arm! Shelley breaks the count and then comes out, but gets raked in the eyes. Aldis grabs Shelley on his shoulder but Shelley slips off and pushes Aldis into the ringpost!

Shelley works over the arm and then bends the fingers of Aldis through the turnbuckle fastener. Up on the apron, he stomps on the hand and then comes back into the ring to break the count before coming out and rolling Aldis in. Aldis goes for a kick through the ropes but is caught for a dragonscrew, Shelley in for a chop block. But Aldis gets a shot to the eyes, then slams Shelley’s head into the canvas. Aldis with a front facelock, Shelley escapes and works the wrist before dropping to his back and kicking the arm. Shelley is up and kicks at the leg of Aldis, he comes off the ropes but Aldis follows and hits a big lariat to kill the champion’s momentum. Cover gets two.

Aldis back up, he’s going up top as the crowd chants “Nick You Suck!” Shelley up and cuts Aldis off, he goes up for a superplex and HITS IT! Shelley is up now but falls back to the mat. Shelley is back up, Aldis is up, Shelley ducks a shot and goes in with strikes. Aldis fires back but gets kicked and chopped, they’re trading shots now. Aldis reverses a whip into the corner, he charges in but Shelley grabs him and puts him face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Shelley sets up, goes for the superkick but Aldis blocks i, Kingsley Cloverleaf but he can’t turn it over. Small package from Shelley for two, Sliced Bread gets a nearfall — and Shelly RIGHT into the stretch! Aldis gets Shelley on his shoulders for two and goes for the Cloverleaf, but Shelley has the fingers and snaps them apart! Sliced Bread — caught by Aldis into a piledriver for a nearfall! Aldis up top for an elbowdrop for two-plus!

Aldis is frustrated and has grabbed the World Title belt, but Shelley nails him and grabs the title. The ref warns Shelley, Shelley gives in and hands the title over — Aldis with a low blow and Michinoku Driver! Cover but Shelley kicks out at the last instant! Aldis goes for the title again, the ref warns him — he swings, Shelley ducks and hits the DDT onto the belt! Superkick! Shell Shock! That’s it!

Winner: Alex Shelley (16:37)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Damn good match between these two that worked really well on a technical level. They went hard against each other but kept it paced well, not burning out the crowd. Great work by both men and it really ended the show up.

Shelley is celebrating — AND HERE COMES JOSH ALEXANDER! The Walking Weapon is back! He steps into the ring and goes eye-to-eye with Shelley. The crowd gives Alexander a “Walking Weapon” chant. Alexander gets a mic and has to pause for the crowd to chant “Welcome Back!” Alexander says he’s back and then drops the mic.

And with that, we’re done for the night!