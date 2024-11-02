Jeremy’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Review  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE Crown Jewel coverage right here on 411! I’m Jeremy Thomas, and this morning WWE is in Saudi Arabia for two matches to determine the first holders of the WWE Saudi Arabia Continental Classic Championships along with a big six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and the Other Bloodline. Plus we have Seth Rollins battling Bronson Reed and Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens in heated grudge matches, a US Championship Triple Threat match that should be fun, and a four-way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match that should be a four-way tag team match. Very much a Saudi Arabia show. Let’s get right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

Yeah, that shit’s just fucking ugly.

* We’re LIVE in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Michael Cole gives us a geography lesson because — well, most people probably need it.

* The ugly fucking title belt is brought into the arena. Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes arrives and WALKS backstage while Gunther WALKS outside.

* Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton WALK outside as do Liv, Dominick, and Raquel.

* Randy Orton WALKS backstage to his locker room and Kevin Owens WALKS while talking shit to the camera and slapping it out of his face.

* We get the cold open.

Roman Reigns & The Usos vs. The Bloodline

Tama Tonga is starting against Jey. Slow circle, Tama dodges a lockup and knocks Jey down, stomping on him. He rakes the back and hits an elbow to the back of the head. Tama fists to back Jey into a neutral corner, whip across the ring, Jey up and over and nails a right before a hip smash and enzuigiri. Jimmy wants the tag and Jey gives it, Tama into the ropes for a knock down and Uso Elbow, cover gets one.

Tama battles back and beats Jimmy into the hostile corner. Fatu in and beats Jimmy down to the mat, acknowledges Solo and tees off on Jimmy. Jimmy into the ropes, holds on and catches Fatu with a boot. Jey tags in and kicks Jacob, they drop to their knees for an uppercut to send Jacob to the floor. Tama in and sent over the top, Solo comes in but quickly bails.

Solo orders his soldiers around, Jacob in the ring with Jey but Solo wants Tama to handle it. Tama in and charges into a hiptoss. The crowd wants Romans and Roman puts out his hand — Jey stalls and tags Jimmy. Double headbutt to Tama and Jimmy argues with Jey. Tama takes advantage of the distraction to knock Jimmy down and bring him to hostile territory, Fatu tags in and beats Jimmy down. Charge across the ring for a high velocity hip smash! Solo tags in now and grabs Jimmy in a chinlock, then stomps him down. Headbutts to Jimmy and shit-talking to Reigns, then more headbutts. Jimmy into the ropes into a back elbow and Solo stares down Reigns.

Boot choke from Solo, then a shot by Fatu while the ref is distracted. Solo stomps Jimmy and tags in Tama, who backs up — charging splash but Jimmy moves and tags in Jey! Jey with fists to Tama and he goes down. He’s back up, catches a kick but Jey with an enzuigiri. He charges in for a leaping hip smash, cover gets two-plus.

Jey grabs Tama on his shoulders but the eyes are raked, he tags in Fatu who hits a pop-up Samoan drop and a senton. Choke against the second rope for four, the ref backs him off and Solo with a cheap shot. Solo tags in, they split the legs. Solo stomps on Jey’s hand and headbutts him down. Jey put in the hostile corner and gets headbutted, Jacob tags in and nails Jey. Nerve hold submission by Fatu, Jey gets to his feet but is pushed back into the New Bloodline’s corner. Tama tags in, suplex by Fatu and senton by Tama. Solo tags back in and puts Jey in the corner — but Jey blocks it and fights his way out! He’s nailed with a big right and goes down.

Tama in now, he knocks Jimmy off the apron. Jey picked up but hits a jawbreaker, big clothesline by Jey. Jey leaps — Reigns tags in! Solo tags in! They go face to face and tee off on each other, trading shots. Headbutt by Solo, Reigns into the ropes and he hits a clotheline! Two more and solo is down — uranage! Reigns points to the sky and locks in — Solo up! Superman punch caught, Reigns out the back and hits the Superman Punch the second time! He lies in wait again, charges for the spear but Solo kicks him and hits the Samoan Spike! Cover, but Jimmy makes the save just before three! Fatu in, he kicks Jimmy and hits a spinning neckbreaker. Jimmy out, but Jey is in and hits two superkicks! He hits one to Solo, and one to Fatu! Dive onto Fatu — who catches Jey and headbutts him down on the outside!

Reigns with the Superman Punch to Solo on the inside, he preps again — but tosses Tama in and takes out the ref. Punches to everyone but Fatu catches Reigns! Spinning flying elbow, then a moonsault! He dives onto the Usos! Solo is getting up — he grabs Reigns! Samoan Spike! And another! Cover gets three.

Winner: The Bloodline (16:37)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match. The Bloodline had to get this win to extend the feud, and I’m glad they did a minimum of Reigns & Jey tension. It didn’t become an all-time great, but I was fine with this.

Post-match, The Bloodline assaults Reigns and then stomps down Jimmy in the corner. Tama and Fatu grab Reigns and clear the commentary table. They prep Reigns — Jey makes the save but is overwhelmed. Tama gets Jey in the ring and beats him down. A chair is in the ring, Solo grabs it and Jey is put in the corner. They wrap the chair around his neck —

SAMI ZAYN IS HERE! Sami comes down to the ring! He stares off with Solo, who talks to him. Sami turns and looks at Jey, then back at Solo; he goes to hug Solo AND SUPLEXES HIM! He goes off on The Bloodline but gets beat down — and The Usos and Reigns are back in it! The New Bloodline is ejected except Solo, who is surrounded! Sami and Reigns both charge, Solo ducks and Sami nails Reigns! Jimmy isn’t happy and yells at Sami, Jey separates them and Sami goes to leave.

* We get some Saudi Arabia PR from Michael Cole before the next match.

* Gunther’s interview from earlier this week plays, as does Cody’s interview with Cathy Kelley.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs.

Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

IYO and Bianca start it off and Bianca with a waistlock takedown to start. IYO goes under the legs and takes Bianca down, into the ropes and Bianca cartwheels over, then hits a delayed vertical suplex. Handspring moonsault but IYO moves, into the ropes and IYO with a rana and dropkick before playing to the crowd. Chelsea tags herself in — and IYO slaps her! Bianca with shoulders into the mat, she alternates punches to Chelsea and Piper! Spinebuster slam, handspring moonsault for two. Jade tags in and they pick up Chelsea, tossing her into Piper. Jade charges in but Chelsea with the foot up. She goes to the second rope but Jade grabs her for a gorilla press, carrying her around the ring and Lash tags herself in. Jade tosses Green to Lash, who slams her down. Jakara tags in and climbs up on Lash for a senton to Green, cover gets two.

Jakara sends Green into the Meta-Four corner and hits a splash, Lash tags in and hits a snap suplex. She tags shit with Jade and then hits a splash to Green. Jakara tags in, inverted X-Factor. She tees off on Green and knocks her down, Kairi tags in and hits a sunset flip and front dropkick to Jakara. Kairi takes out Lash and hits a forearm off the second rope. Green is still in there and Kairi shoves her into Jakara. Kairi takes down but Jakara and Green, then spears Jakara before tagging in IYO. Jakara on the top rope, Kairi leapfrogs IYO but she slips and then just pulls Jakara off the top and dropkicks Lash off the apron. IYO up top, front missile dropkick.

Piper tags herself in, headbutt and crossbody to IYO. Kairi charges in but is caught for a sit-out powerbomb — Bianca off the top with a blockbuster but Lash with a pump kick to Belair. Jade is in now, Lash and Jade face to face an they trade shots in the center of the ring! Superkick by Jade, she ducks a pump kick and hits Lash with one of her own. Piper tags in and goes up top for a crossbody to both Lash and Jade! Green is in now and rolls Jade out of the ring. She goes up top but rethinkis it, she goes to leap and Piper catches her for the save. IYO up top — Insane Elbow to both Piper and Green! Moonsault off the top to both women! Jakara climbs on Lash’s shoulders in the ring and she leaps over the top to Damage CTRL and Chelsea & Piper! Bianca clotheslines Lash over the top and goes along with!

Bianca rolls Green in and Jade is in there with her — Jaded! Cover but IYO and Kairi break it up. Lash is in there too, Bianca takes out Damage CTRL and batters Lash into the corner. IYO grabs Bianca, spinning backfist by Kairi, German suplex but she can’t hold the bridge. Leapfrog by Kairi into an elbow on Bianca, Jakara with a missile dropkick to Kairi. Lash puts Kairi on her shoulders into a powerbomb! Piper is in and hits a Michinoku Driver, Chelsea with a Code Breaker, Piper with a senton! Piper officially tagged in, but Jade takes out Green — and Piper Vader Bombs Green by accident! Jade gets Piper on her shoulders — Bianca with a Doomsday Device to retain.

Winner: Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair (12:01)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This had its moments — particularly the end — but also some mistiming issues that came off poorly. Add in that there was no realistic suspense in this match and it was exactly what it was: a thrown-together match at the last minute. Not awful, but far from great.

* We get a montage video recapping the Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed feud.

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

Seth attacks Reed during his entrance and they brawl on the ramp. Rollins tees off on Reed but Reed takes over and grabs Rollins to throw him off the stage! But Seth escapes and batters Reed toward the ring. Reed chucks Seth down the rap and they continue to battle toward the ringside area. Reed sends Rollins to the steps but he leaps over into the ring, hits a dropkick through the ropes and then a suicide dive! This match hasn’t even started yet. Rollins charges and goes for a crossbody — but Reed catches him and throws him into the timekeeper’s area! Reed throws Rollins into the steps and then rolls him in, and the bell rings.

Splash to Rollins in the corner and a take down — Reed with a TSUNAMI! He goes back up and leaps — ROLLINS MOVES! Rollins with a Stomp and gets a two-count. Rolllins tees off on Reed with chops and punches, he goes into the ropes and ends up on Reed’s shoulders but slides down, hits a superkick and goes for the Pedigree. Reed breaks it, Rollins with a sunset flip but Reed SITS on Rollins. Reed with a headbutt and a big open-hand chop in the corner, then a hard whip across the ring. Rollins is down and Reed to cut him down again with a chop. Another chop to Rollins, who gets back up but is choked against the ropes for three. Fist to Rollins’ gut, back suplex but Rollins lands on his feet. Bodyslam attempt, Reed lands on Seth and covers for two.

Shot by Reed between the shoulderblades, they start trading chops until Reed manhandles him in the corner and hits a headbutt. Reed drives the shoulders into the gut in the corner and backs up — he charges right into a big knee. Rollins with strikes to Reed, who fires back and goes for a powerbomb — which Rollins turns into a DDT! Rollins with a clothesline and another, but Reed doesn’t go down. Off the ropes, another clothesline doesn’t topple Reed nor does one off the top. Rollins up top again but Reed crotches him, then decks him and climbs up. ROllins bites Reed’s hand and headbutts Reed, knocking him to the mat — FROG SPLASH! Cover but Reed kicks out at one!

Rollins with a kick to the head and a couple rolling elbows. Off the ropes but Reed levels him with a knee, spinning sit-out powerbomb gets two. Reed gets Seth on his shoulders — DVD! Cover gets a nearfall. Boot choke in the corner and then he puts Rollins on the top, climbing up after a shot to the head. SUPLERPLEX! Cover gets two-plus. Reed is frustrated now and tells Seth to stay down. Rollins says Reed should have finished him when he had a chance and nails him, but Reed levels Seth and goes up top! Rollins rolls out of the way but Reed down for a senton and goes back up — Rollins rolls out of the ring!

Reed down now and stalks Rollins he grabs Seth but Seth with a big punch. Reed sends Rollins into the Arabic announcer’s desk and grabs the steps, holding them up — drop-toe hold sends Reed face-first into the steps, and Rollins hits a Stomp! Rollins in the ring, Reed gets in at six and eats a Stomp! Rollins up top — SUPER STOMP! That gets it.

Winner: Seth Rollins (12:19)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: These two guys work well together and it clicked fairly well here. Both guys looked beat up in the proper ways, and Reed had enough mitigating factors (the steps, the Super Stomp) that he doesn’t look too bad in defeat.

Reed is on his feet post-match and stares at Rollins, who is shocked he’s standing. Reed says he wants more and Rollins says Reed knows where to find him and should Reed come for him again, the same thing is happening.

* The women’s Ugly Belt is shown off.

* A video package for Liv vs. Nia and Tiffany potentially cashing in.

WWE Women’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax

Liv with a dropkick right out of the gate but gets headbutted down. Lev tries to beg off and goes into the ropes, then gets a cheap shot as Nia is backed off. But Nia takes over, hits an elbow drop and a big splash. Whip across the ring, she charges in but Liv ducks. Liv with a chop block and a dropkick to the thigh. Splash in the corner, leaping knee to the body and Liv wraps Nia’s knee around the ropes for five. Liv into the ropes, tilt-a-whirl DDT and cover gets two.

Liv kicks at Nia’s leg but gets shoved off. She goes for a Codebreaker but is shoved away, Nia with a pop-up Samoan Drop for two. Jax buts Liv in the corner and charges in for a hip smash. She charges in with a shoulder but Liv moves and Nia hits the ringpost! Liv goes for a double stop but Nia grabs her, puts her on her shoulders and goes to the second rope for a Samoan Drop for two-plus. Nia slams Liv repeatedly into the mat and then shoves her in the corner, putting her on the top. Nia climbs but Liv fires off with shots and but is on Nia’s shoulder — she manages a sunset flip powerbomb —

AND IT’S TIFFY TIME! Tiffany is cashing in! …or not, because Nia is up and Tiff says she was going to cash in on Liv, she promises! Tiff backs up to the stage — and Liv nails Jax, but Jax with a forearm. Tiffany heads to the back as Nia sends Liv into the ropes — Samoan drop, but Live crucifixes her for two! Tiffy is rethinking things and comes back to the ring. The crowd is begging her to cash in! Liv goes for Oblivion, Jax slams her down and gets a two-plus count. And Tiff says she’s cashing in — but Raquel stops her! Raquel hangs Nia up on the ropes, Liv with a Code Breaker off the second rope for a nearfall!

Raquel backs Tiff up and Liv is there — Nia runs over all three of them! She rolls Liv in and hits a splash against the ropes. Legdrop, she pulls Liv to the corner and goes for the bomb. Dom slides the briefcase in and Raquel nails Nia behind the ref’s back — OBLIVION! LIV WINS!

Winner: Liv Morgan (8:13)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: It was all about the overbooking, but this was fine on the whole. Live gets the underdog win thanks to Judgment Day and the Tiffy stuff was pretty fun.

Triple H presents Liv with the Ugly Belt, which Liv holds up high. No Tiffy cash-in.

* Hype video for Owens vs. Orton shows Owens’ descent into heeldom and the build to this match.

Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton

Owens attacks Orton before the bell with a chair, waffling him across the leg and back with it! He stomps on Orton on the outside and clears the commentary table. Fist to the head of Orton, he goes for a powerbomb but Orton gets free and they trade shots — Orton with a back suplex drop of Owens onto the table! Orton slams Owens into the Saudi announce table but Owens fights back. Orton sends Owens into the steps and rolls him in, but he’s favoring his leg. Back in the ring, Owens with the chair to the back! The ref grabs the chair and Owens with a Stunner to the ref!

Officials are now out here, Owens comes in with a chair but Orton with a kick. He grabs the chair and nails Owens with it. The match has been waved off and Owens decks an official — Orton drops Owens onto the Arabic announce table, then rolls Owens in and follows! Orton grabs the chair and goes to swing — Daivari is in and takes the chair away. Orton nails Daivari and throws him out of the ring, then hits the draping DDT. Aldis and Pearce are out here to separate them. Orton with an RKO to Pearce! He goes for Owens, but Owens pulls Orton out and throws him into the ringpost. Owens ignores Aldis and goes after Orton, who throws him into the crowd and follows in pursuit!

They brawl through the crowd and Owens nails Orton with the top of a road case. He swings again and again, Orton is on the table and barely defending himself. Owens grabs a chair but tosses it down and climbs up into the stands — he’s up top! Elbow to Orton through the table and equipment!

Winner: No Match

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: This was a good way to do it, to be honest. It escalates the feud and livened up the PPV, which was moving along fine but didn’t have any “Oh My God” moments. Good, violent brawl and a good final moment.

* We get a recap reminding us why this is a triple threat.

WWE United States Championship Match

LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

Andrade and Melo start brawling to start and LA watches as they trade chops. Andrade goes after Knight but he gets the first punch off, and the champ alternates shots on his challengers. He grabs them both but they escape and Knight eats a double superkick, falling out of the ring. Melo takes over and is shot into the ropes, he rolls over Andrade and then hits a springboard elbow to knock Andrade out. Knight pulls Melo out of the ring and slams him repeatedly into the desk, then gets on the apron to deck Andrade. Slingshot shoulder tackle, he yanks Melo into the ring on Andrade and covers but Andrade breaks it up. He takes out LA Knight and hits a Spanish Fly on Melo off the second rope, then lays out LA Knight.

Andrade with charging knees into Melo, he sends a charging Knight to the floor and climbs up top — MOONSAULT to Knight outside the ring! Knight rolled in and Melo dives over the ropes onto Andrade, goes up top for Nothing but Net but Knight moves. Melo counters the BFT, Knight slammed down, Melo takes out Andrade and covers both but gets only two. Melo stomps Knight and then goes for a Tornado DDT but is thrown off by Andrade. Canadian Destroyer! Andrade is up and climbs up top — Moonsault, they move, he lands on his feet and immediately hits a standing moonsault on the champ! Cover and Melo breaks it up.

Melo with a chop to Andrade, stomp to Knight’s back. He stomps Andrade down in the corner and climbs to the top, pulling Andrade up — Spanish Fly by Andrade! Cover gets a nearfall. Knight is up to the second rope, he leaps up and hits double elbows, then covers both challengers for two counts. Knight puts Andrade on the top and climbs but eats a back elbow. He is knocked to the mat, Melo kicks Andrade and climbs. They battle on the top, Knight leaps up and crotches himself but recovers and hits a belly to back superplex! Nothing But Net to Knight! Cover for one, two, thr-NO! Andrade breaks it up.

Andrade ducks a Melo clothesline and goes for The Message but Melo counters and knocks down Knight. Andrade pulls Melo up but Melo slips down and trips Andrade. He grabs Andrade — LA KNIGHT WITH THE BFT! That’s it.

Winner: LA Knight (9:08)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Three fantastic competitors and some really great action. The ending was a bit sudden but otherwise I don’t have any complaints about this one.

* The men’s Ugly Belt is brought from the back.

* We get the hype video package for the main event.

WWE Men’s Crown Jewel Championship Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther

Circle to start, the two stare off and talk some trash. More circling, Cody goes for a knee and is blocked. They feel each other out and finally lock up. Cody with a waistlock, Gunther turns it into a wristlock and backs Cody into the ropes. Clean break. Cody shoots for the leg, Gunther gets a front facelock and snapmare, Cody turns it into a wristlock behind the back. Back up, Gunther with a snapmare on Cody, Cody fires back with an armdrag and works the shoulder. Gunther to his feet and tosses Cody but Cody holds on and takes Gunther down again. Back up, Gunther picks Cody up but Cody hangs on again, maintaining shoulder control.

Gunther shoots Cody into the ropes and knocks him down, side headlock takedown on Rhodes. Back to their feet, Cody tries to power out of the headlock but is taken down with the headlock. Back to their feet, Gunther shot into the ropes but he holds on, Cody reverses the headlock, they break and Cody nearly gets the Crossroads but Gunther escapes and goes for a sleeper, Cody counters out.

They circle again and lock up, Cody backed into the corner. Gunther with a chop, blocked by Cody who hits some jabs. Bionic elbow but Gunther with a chop to counter! He kicks away at Cody and picks him up for a Euro uppercut. Whip into the ropes, Cody ducks, hits a leaping shoulder. Cody with a drop uppercut and comes off the ropes with clotheslines, Gunther doesn’t go down so Cody knocks him through the ropes. Gunther to the apron, Cody with a springboard dropkick to send Gunther to the floor. He goes to dive but Gunther in the ring for a Sleeper! Gunther knocked to the outside again, Cody dives through but is caught! Chop to Cody and a bodyslam to the floor, Gunther rolls in and he ref begins the count. Cody rolls in and goes to the corner, Gunther with a leg choke for a couple. Cody against the ropes, whipped into the ropes and Cody goes for a slam but his back gives out and Gunther knocks him down.

Gunther with a Euro uppercut and Cody fires back. They trade blows, Gunther slams Cody down. Cody is whipped across the ring, GUnther charges into a boot, Cody goes for a bodyslam but his back gives out and Gunther covers for two. Gunther batters Cody and goes to the apron, kicking Cody in the head and coming back in. He grabs Cody and lays a forearm into the left arm followed by a headbutt. Shot to the head in the corner, Cody goes to the outside. Back in, Gunther slowly picks Cody apart but Cody counters with a bodyslam. He goes for a delayed vertical front suplex and nails it, but Gunther right back with a bodyslam.

Gunther up top, but Cody cuts him off. Cody climbs and beats on Gunther. He sets up — SUPERPLEX! Cody is slow to get up but he gets to his feet and lies in wait — off the ropes with a forearm to the face and a scoop slam. Jabs to Gunther and the Bionic Elbow! Cody Cutter, cover gets two-plus!

Cody is up now and feeling himself, he sets up for Crossroads but Gunther collapses on the ropes. Kick to the midsection, Cody goes for Disaster Kick but Gunther catches him and turns it ino a Boston Crab! Cody gets free but Gunther locks in the Sleeper. Cody gets to the ropes, Gunther with a German suplex into the Sleeper — and he has the legs locked around the body! Cody is able to get to a sitting position, he’s close to fading and goes down. The ref checks but Cody’s arm stays up on the first check! Cody sits up and gets to his knees, his feet — jawbreaker, but Gunther back into it. Cody with another Jawbreaker, Gunther goes for the Sleeper — CROSSROADS!

Both men slow to get to their knees, but they eventually get up — Gunther with the front dropkick and a powerbomb, cover for two and three-quarters! Gunther is frustrated and he stands, moving in on Cody who gets to his feet. BIG shot to the face! And another! He mocks Cody in the corner, pie-facing him and talking trash — Cody shoves him back! Cody is Codying Up! He unleashes a series of shots, Gunther goes for the sleeper but Rhodes with a back suplex to counter. Cody off the ropes but gets clotheslined. Off the ropes — Cody with a Crossroads, cover gets two-plus!

Cody is up now and signals for it. He grabs GUnther and pulls him into the Crossroads, but Gunther with the snapmare and a chop. Cody up top, he leaps off and Gunther goes for the sleeper — Cody rolls over and pins Gunther!

Winner: Cody Rhodes (23:00)

Rating: ****

Thoughts: Fantastic work by two of the best in the world. If I had a complaint, it would be that the finish was a little weak but otherwise this was a carefully-built, well-paced match that the crowd was SUPER into. Match of the show, easily.

Cody and Gunther shake hands after and Gunther says some words to Cody before walking off. Triple H is there and presents Cody with the Ugly Belt along with the Saudi officials. Cody lifts his titles high.

And with that, we’re done for the night!