Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 11.30.21  

Welcome, wrestling fans, to another Tuesday night! We all know what that means — it’s time for another episode of WWE NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, here as ever, and tonight NXT makes the final push toward this weekend’s NXT: WarGames show. We’ll learn who gets the advantage in both the men’s and women’s WarGames matches via ladder matches, while elsewhere Cameron Grimes will battle Andre Chase and a tag team title shot will be on the line between the teams of Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner and Legado del Fantasma. NXT has a pretty good WarGames card set up, all they have to do tonight is really sell the show.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We’re LIVE in the Capitol Wrestling Center and the two WarGames teams are making their way to the ring. They stop on the stage and cofnront each other, and it turns into a full-on brawl! Utter chaos as the referees come out to separate the competitors, and Dakota Kai hits Kay Lee Ray with a ladder! She throws Ray into the ladder and rolls her into the ring as the match stars with a KLR kick.

Ladder Match for WarGames Advantage

Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

Kai to the outside, and Ray leaps over the ropes to dive onto Kai! Ray grabs the ladder but Kai is up and has the other end. They pull at it and then Ray pushes it into Kai, slamming her into the apron, and then superkicks her!

KLR goes for the KLR Bomb, but Kai gets out of it and nails Ray — to no effect! Kai runs into the ring and out the other side, Ray chases after and gets caught by Kai. Sister Abibail head-first ONTO THE STEPS! Kai sets up a ladder against the apron and back-kicks Ray, then picks her up and sends her toward the steps BUT KLR REVERSES! Kai slams back-first into the steps!

Ray gets the ladder into the ring and enters, she grabs the ladder but Kai is back up and grabs the other end, pulling it out. So Ray dives THROUGH the ropes and sends Kai into the booth! Front suplex onto the ladder! Ray slides the ladder back in and enters the ring, Kai is trying to get up as Ray sets up the ladder in the center of the ring. She climbs up, but Kai catches her and pulls her down for a pump kick. Kai throws her into the turnbuckle and climbs up, reaching for the ladder, but Ray pulls her down and decks her.

KLR tries to whip Kai into the ladder but Kai reverses. Ray whipped into the corner and Kai with a charging kick to the head! Kai sets the ladder back up, Ray grabs her but gets kicked and then carried to the corner to be slammed in. Kai with a boot choke and KLR crawls out, she gets hit with a shot to the head and then a could forearms to the back. KLR pushes Kai off and manages to hit a front suplex for a breather.

Ray climbs up top, but Kai with a big pump kick to Ray’s head! Ray is hung out on the outside, Kai goes up top and leaps for a DOUBLE STOMP onto Ray! And we’re on PIP break.

Back from PIP break and Kai is wrapping Ray’s leg around the ropes to work it over. Ray ends up slipping out to the outside, and Kai stalks her. She goes in, but KLR grabs her and hits the KLR Bomb onto the booth! Ray back in and she sets up the ladder, she limps her way up toward the top but Kai is climbing up the other side! They do the traditional trading shots at the top of the ladder, and Kai sends Ray face-first into the top!

KLR falls off, Kai struggles to get the briefcase and Ray reaches for the briefcase but Ray grabs her. Kai leaps off onto Ray! She’s back up and slowly climbs toward the top, she’s reaching out, but Ray got her foot! She tangles Kai’s feet in the ladder and slams her backwards into it! Ray tries to climp up over an upside down Kai but Kai grabs her — KICK TO KAI! Ray climbs up, she gets the briefcase, and it’s over!

Winner: Kay Lee Ray (14:07)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: Hell of a match by these two to start NXT off very hot. It wasn’t a PPV-level ladder match but it definitely stands out in terms of TV matches and set tonight’s bar high.

* We get a recap of Cameron Grimes calling for a hair vs. hair match at WarGames from last week, Hudson accepting, and Grimes telling Chase to go to hell after he tried to mock Grimes. We then get a video of Chase from Twitter where he said that behavior won’t be tolerated which sets up tonight’s match.

* The Grizzled Young Veterans sneak into the backstage area and Gibson goes to pick a locker’s lock when Ikemen Jiro shows up. Gibson and Drake try to shush him but KUSHIDA shows up. There’s a whole lot of SHUSHING and Briggs and Jensen show up, causing GYV to run out. They look annoyed.

Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

Grimes starts off by grabbing the leg, which Chase turns into a headlock before getting tossed to the mat. Fist by Grimes and a kick before he sends Andre into the corner. Irish whip, they go into the ropes a bit before Chase takes Grimes down and hits a neckbreaker for two.

Chase in control now, he hits a could forearms to the back and whips Grimes into the corner. Grimes back out and gets thrown headfirst into the turnbuckle, falling down. Chase them lays in several stomps that apparently spells “Chase.” Bodyslam but Grimes slides out, Chase into the ropes and caught with a rana. Grimes runs over Chase a couple of times and splashes him in the corner. He goes up top, Chase gets to his feet and Grimes back down, he hits the Cave-In for three.

Winner: Cameron Grimes (2:31)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: The squash it needed to be.

After the match, Hudson appears at the podium spot and congratulates Grimes on his last match with a full head of hair. he then shows off some composited photos of Grimes with new haircuts including the Karen ‘do, long on just one side, and a bowl cut and mustache. He says there’s probably a lot of people like that where Grimes comes from, and then shows one more slide with Grimes completely bald. Hudson says the internet says his haircut just made Grimes more handsome, so he’s gonna make him completely bald and give him a reason to cry.

Grimes rolls out of the ring and grabs Chase, he rolls him back in and gets clippers from other the ring. He goes after Chase but one of his students pulls him out. Grimes says at WarGames, he’s shaving Duke bald. Hudson isn’t laughing as much now.

* The voting is revealed for the man’s WarGames advantage ladder match tonight for the babyfaces, and it’s Johnny Gargano. We’ll find out who is on team NXT 2.0 next.

* We get a vignette for Edris Enofe who talks about how the doubters where there when he grew up wanting him to fail. He spent five years in the military and found the same doubters when he returned. He says Solo Sikoa, his opponent tonight, is not that different and he will prove his doubters wrong tonight.

* Alicia Taylor is in the ring with Team NXT 2.0 and tells them Gargano is in the WarGamesa advantage ladder match tonight and asks them how they feel about WarGames. Hayes tries to speak but stops due to the chants, then starts up and says they are the future of NXT and the dream team. He says that as far as Johnny Wrestling goes, he’s done it all in NXT and had all the big moments. He’s not telling Gargano to share, he’s saying “Run me my plate.” Because when he shoots he doesn’t miss.

Waller then speaks up and says the old guard wants them to carry their bags, but they put it on social media because that’s how they do it. He says that LA Knight is just an older version of him. Breakker speaks up and says that Ciampa keeps calling him a puppy and that he touts his experience over Breakker, but he says they’re going to beat the old guard at WarGames and then he’s coming for the NXT Championship.

D’Angelo makes a crack about gold and says that there are four potholes on the road and they’re going to fill it. Taylor says it’s time to reveal who the NXT Universe picked to represent Team NXT 2.0. It’s Bron Breakker. Breakker says he’ll gladly fight —

And here’s Gargano! He says the NXT kids live in a unicorn-filled fantasy land, and how they say they’re going to beat the guys who put NXT on the map. But if it wasn’t for guys like him, they wouldn’t have a ring to stand in. But Breakker gets his opportunity tonight, the “Big Bad Booty Nephew himself!” He says he’s out here all by himself — and we have a Booty Nephew chant. Gargano says show these people he’s not just a Booty Nephew; he’s a man. He tells him to leave his team behind tonight and give the people what they want: Breakker vs. Gargano one-on-one. Breakker is down with it.

* McKenzie is backstage with Legado and asks them about their match with O’Reilly and Wagner tonight. Wilde says they’ve beat them before and will do it tonight. Mendoza says there will be no excuses, and Escobar says go out there and pick up the win. Elektra Lopez says after WarGames, Legado will be draped in gold.

* MSK time! The two are a half-mile from their destination, and Carter says nothing can go wrong. Lee isn’t happy because why would you say that? The car recalibrates, then Carter gets his right and left wrong. The car’s navigation system calls Carter a dipshit and then says “You havce arrived at your destination. It’s about time, it took you five weeks.”

Lee nearly fights the car, but they get out and get exicted to meet the shaman. They get to the door and Carter asks Lee to knock because he’s nervous. Lee knocks, the door opens with a bright light, and they are amazed before the camera cuts out without us learning who it is.

NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Legado del Fantasma vs. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner

Wagner is starting off against Mendoza. They lock up, and Mendoz gets launched into the corner. He tells Mendoza to come out, and he does, getting a wristlock. Von fights out of it, gets kicked into the stomach. He throws Mendoza into the corner, he slips out and has some acrobatics but eventually gets run over with a diving shoulder block.

KOR tagged in and he and Wagner team up with strikes onto Mendoza. Headlock on Mendoza, btu he fights to the corner and tags in Wilde. They send O’Reilly into the ropes and pick him up for a double spinebuster, cover for two. Back elbow off the ropes and another two covers for two. Kyle sent into the hostile corner and Mendoza tagged in, he hits an elbow to the head and talks some trash, which allows KOR to take Mendoza down. Mendoza gets to the ropes and kicks KOR in the head, they counter wrestle into a roll-up for two by Mendoza. Out of the pin, Wagner tags in and KOR catches Mendoza on the ropes. Wagner leapfronts his partner into a back slam, and he locks in a waistlock in the center of the ring. Xyon Quinn is now out and starring at Elektra Lopez and Escobar as we go to break.

After the break, Wilde has O’Reilly in a headlock in the ring as Quinn walks over and stares at Lopez, then attacks Escobar! They are gone from the ringside area as Wilde hits a clothesline on KOR in the corner, then tags in Mendoza for one of his own. Lather, rinse, repeat until Mendoza hits a kick to the head and hits a suplex, Wilde in with a springboard senton and cover for two.

Wilde hits a neckbreaker and covers for another nearfall, then tags in Mendoza. Double whip into the corner, Mendoza in but eats a big boot and Wilde is sent to the outside, where he gets kicked to the apron by Wagner! KOR with the hot tag, Wagner with a leaping kneelift to Mendoza and a powerslam off the ropes! Wilde comes in and gets wiped out, Wagner with an Olympic slam to Mendoza and covers for two.

Mendoza whipped into the corner, Wagner charges but Mendoza moves. He springboards into a front dropkick. KOR and Wilde tag in, they trade shots and go back and forth a ton until Wilde manages to take KOR down! He slaps Von and Von into the ring, Wilde gets Mendoza in who tries to go into the ropes but Wagner pulls them down! Wagner in now and they hit a tandem schoolboy clothesline for three.

Winner: Von Wagner & Kyle O’Reilly (12:29)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Wagner’s best match yet, and a very good effort by both teams. Wagner & KOR winning was telegraphed as soon as Escobar and Lopez were out of the picture, but the match was still quite fun.

* McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Imperium and asks them about facing Von and Kyle. They start talking in German until Barthel says in English it doesn’t matter. KOR and Von come in and say that this team of misfits is one win away from the titles. Wagner says “We’ll see you at WarGames, DUMBASSES.”

* The All-Inclusivity Invitational is next. Oh yay.

* The next entry in Tiffany’s Epiphanies talks about how her Daddy has always called her his little princess and a princess should have the best. Besides, who looks at price tags anyway? Her Daddy says she can be anything she wants, and she wants to be an NXT Superstar.

* It’s time for the Joe Gacy All-Inclusivity Invitational. He talks about how they believe that the reign of current Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong has created a toxic and unrealistic environment for the NXT Universe and all of its competitors. In his world, the NXT Universe will no longer have a height requirement, weight shaming, or gender bias. So tonight he invited these competitors to give him his best in front of the world as he preps to dethrone Strong at NXT WarGames Conflict Resolution.

Joe Gacy vs. Scrub #1

They lock up a bit, Gacy eventually takes the guy down. The other guy gets a headlock and a kick to the head, but Gacy kicks his head off and stomps him, hits a splash in the corner and a urenage. Gutwrench powerbomb for three.

Winner: Joe Gacy (0:50)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Not sure what you want me to say here.

Gacy then gives the lady a shot.

Joe Gacy vs. Scrub #2

She gets in the ring and — down come Diamond Mine. Bivens suggests he take a legitimate fighter in Roderick Strong. He says this is hisstory because it’s the first and last Inclusivity Invitational. Gacy says to leave the rest outside so he can talk to Strong in person.

Bivens says he messed up now, and Gacy asks if he always allows Strong to speak to him. Strong says he’s done talking, he attacks and Gacy manages to nail Strong before fleeing the ring.

Thoughts: At least it was relatively quick as a segment.

* McKenzie asks Solo Sikoa about Edris and Edris says they were both in the military, but this isn’t the military. Boa comes up talking in Mandarin and looking in pain, but Solo says he doesn’t speak his language and walks off.

Solo Sikoa vs. Edris Enofe

Edirs and Solo go into a lockup, Edris with a headlock but he’s sent into the ropes for a shoulderblock. Sikoa with a wristlock on Enofe and Robert Stone is out watching. Solo with a back elbow to break a waistlock and he knocks Enofre down, cover for two. Big kick to a seated Edris’ chest and he picks Enofe up, Edris fights back and comes off the ropes but Solo catches him with a crossbody into a swinging urenage.

Sikoa with stomps and an elbow drop that misses, Enfofe off the ropes for a splash and cover for two, then off again for a neckbreaker for another two-count. Solo fights back and throws Endris off before taking him down. He lies in wait and hits some big strikes, a kick to the head and senton, cover for two.

Solo charges intot he corner, Edris escapes out and lays in strikes but gets shoved off. Enofe with a big knee, he goes to the second rope for a high crossbody. DDT by Enofe and he goes up top, 450 but Solo moves and Solo with a Samoan Drop. Frog splash finsihes it.

Winner: Solo Sikoa (4:22)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: Good match, and it gave Edris some decent offense against the clearly being-pushed Sikoa. I don’t think a loss here does him a lot of good, but it could have been much worse.

Boa attacks Sikoa immediately after in the face paint. Edris comes to the rescue but gets attacked, Solo goes for a superkick but Boa leaves and runs out. Show of respect between Sikoa and Edris.

* Indi and Persia are backstage and say they just need to get it together. Indi gets a call from the doctor who says that Dexter is gone from the hospital. Persia takes the phone and hangs up, asking if she’s going to have to do what she did a couple weeks ago? Indi says she just needs to see if Dexter is okay, but their match is next and Persia says they have to go. Also someone was sleeping in PJs in the background.

* Xyon is leaving and is asked how the fight with Santos ended. He says it’s just beginning. He walks up and Elektra is there, saying she wishes he wouldn’t fight with Legado but appreciates someone who walks to the beat of their own drum. She says good luck with his match against Santos next week, because he’s going to need it.

* We get a Progressive recap of Lumis being injured.

Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

Indi is doing nothing and Feroz attacks, eventually taking her down and working over the leg with a couple slams. Indie kicks free but Leon tags in for a missile dropkick and a moonsault. Leon with a single-leg crab and Hartwell tries to crawl for the corner, she gets free and makes the tag. Persia wipes out Valentina and Yulisa opponents, hits a Snake Eyes on Leon into the corner and then a TKO for three.

Winner: Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta (1:50)

Rating: N/A

Thoughts: Eh, it made Persia look good so I’ll give it that.

* This Sunday at WarGames:

– Hair vs. Hair: Duke Hudson vs. Cameron Grimes

– NXT Tag Team Title Match: KOR and Wagner vs. Imperium

– NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong

– NXT Women’s WarGames Match: Team Babyface vs. Team Toxic

– NXT Men’s WarGames Match: Team 2.0 vs. Team Black & Gold

* We get a vignette for Draco Anthony, who says his actions speak louder than others’ words.

Ladder Match for WarGames Advantage

Johnny Gargano vs. Bron Breakker

Circle to start, with Breakker taking Gargano down. They circle again and go into some counter-wrestling, with Breaker sending Johnny into the ropes for a shoulderblock. Breakker grabs Gargabo and picks him up for a stalling clotheseline. Breakker in control until Gargano sends Bron to the outside and then leaps onto him.

Gargano goes out and gets the ladder, but Breakker stops him and takes him down. Bron gets the ladder and brings it into the ring, but Gargano climbs up as it gets set up! Bron shoves Gargano off and then shrugs off a clothesline before powerslamming him. Gargano to the outside and Bron sets up the ladder. He starts to climb but Gargano on the apron, sending Bron back to the mat to face him — slingshot spear! Gargano briefly tries to climb and is pulled down, but he shoves the ladder into Bron’s head. Bron is on the outside and Johnny leaps through the ropes to take him down as we go to PIP break.

Back from break and both men are down and crawling for the ladder. They begin slowly climbing on either side, getting to the top for the traditional trading of shots at the top of the ladder. Gargano slips off but comes off the ropes to shove the ladder, sending Brown off the ladder and over the ropes to the outside.

Gargano tries to set up the ladder but Breakker back in and he slams into the ladder to flatten Gargano. He picks up the ladder, sets one end on the second rope and picks Gargano up, but Johnny with fists. Bron grabs Gargano — SNAP GERMAN SUPLEX right into the ladder back-first! Bron sets Johnny on the ladder and climbs to the second rope, goes for an elbowdrop AND GARGANO MOVES! Bron hits the ladder hard and is down.

Gargano up and he grabs the ladder, setting it on the top rope. He turns around but gets decked by Bron, who tries to throw it into the ladder but Johnny slides under. He stands up and Bron charges — Johnny moves and throws Bron face-first into the end of the ladder!

But Bron gets back in control and sets Gargano on the ladder on the ropes, picking both up. Not sure what his plan was there, but Gargano slides down and hits a superkick! Another and then a third! Gargano limps to Bron and picks him up, but gets shoved into the corner. Bron sets Gargano on the top and lays in some fists, he climbs up — TOP ROPE FRANKENSTEINER!!

Bron is back up and he picks up the ladder, setting it up, and Gargano’s up. Gargano with strikes and a spinning elbow, but Bron catches him by the throat and picks him up into a gorilla press. He goers for a powerslam, but JOHNNY COUNTERS INTO A DDT!

Both men get up and climb for the top, Gargano slams the briefcase into Bron’s face! But Bron back up quickly, he hits a snap powerslam and climbs up, grabbing the briefcase!

Winner: Bron Breakker (14:12)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: This started off a bit slower than the women’s match but was very well paced. It was another great match and ended this show with some momentum for Team 2.0.

After the match Team 2.0 is in the ring and Team Black & Gold run it. It’s a full-on brawl and we’re done for the night!