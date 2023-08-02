Jeremy’s WWE NXT Review 8.1.23  

Hello, everyone and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage right here on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas as usual, and tonight NXT deals with the fallout from the Great American Bash! We have new NXT Tag Team Champions in Tony D’Angelo and Stacks, while all the other champions retained. Tonight we’ll see all the follow-up on the PPV as well as Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria, Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak and The Schism interrogating their own to see if there are moles in their midst. SHould be a fun show as we see where the storylines will take us after GAB.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

* We get a graphic in memory of Adrian Street to start.

* The opening video recaps the events of NXT Great American Bash including Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne fighting, Roxy beating Blair Davenport, Dirty Dom retaining the NXT North American Champion, Gable Steveson and Baron Corbin’s…thing, Gallus losing the Tag Titles to The Family, Tiff beating Thea Hail and Melo retaining the NXT Championship against Ilja.

* Stacks and Tony pull into the parking lot, and Gallus of course attacks them.Stacks is taken out and then a three-on-one beatdown of Tony ensues.

* Jacy Jayne walks up to the announcer booth and interrupts Vic and Booker, saying she’s finishing what she started with Lyra.

Jacy Jayne vs. Lyra Valkyria

Jacy attacks Lyra during her entrance and it turns into a brawl. Jacy slams Lyra into the apron and gets on the apron to senton onto her. She rolls Lyra in and the bell rings, with Jacy attacking and stomping Lyra down in the corner. She goes in with a big boot and Lyra rolls past, gets up and beats on Jacy. Lyra off the ropes with a crossbody for two.

Jacy up on Lyra’s shoulders but she escapes ans shoves Lyra into the corner. Splash, snapmare and a kick to the head for a one-count. Jacy shoves Lyra into the corner and drives her shoulder in for four. She charges, Lyra leaps over and kicks Jacy in the chest. Jacy to the outside and Lyra dives onto her as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Jacy has Lyra in an overhead chickenwing, but Lyra escapes. She hits a boot to a charging Jacy and then rolls her up for one, but Jacy reverses for two. Senton by Jacy for another two-count. Jacy up not and shoves Lyra’s head with her boot, she goes again but Lyra grabs the boot, gets up and starts fighting back. Kicks to Jacy and a Northern Lights suplex attempt blocked. Jacy shoves Lyra back and charges but Lyra dodges and Jacy to the floor. Lyra out to the floor and kicks Jacy down, back in the ring and Lyra with a high crossbody and Northern Lights suplex for two.

Lyra kicks a kneeling Jacy in the chest and then one to the head to floor her. She gets Jacy up and kicks her again, enzuigiri but Jacy ducks. Lyra off the ropes into a kick, spinebuster and jackknife cover for two. Jacy puts Lyra in the corner and charges in but Lyra goes up and over — roundhouse kick! Lyra up top, frog splash! That finishes it.

Winner: Lyra Valkyria (9:25)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Perfectly fine match between these two, who sold the bitterness between them. The in-ring was fine if not great, and Lyra getting the win was important to likely end the feud for now.

* Trick and Melo are talking about GAB, and Trick calls it Melo’s greatest performance. Melo hates that Trick took the shot for him and Trick doesn’t mind. Trick says that what he said last week stands; he’s gotta start doing this for him. Melo gets it, but Trick says he’s not a sidekick and Melo doesn’t think that but the fans do. Trick says Melo beat Ilja, and Trick has to get Ilja now and slay the Mad Dragon. Melo respects that. Trick says it ain’t a breakup; he’s just gotta be his own man. They hug and Trick heads off.

* Dirty Dom and Rhea Ripley are WALKING backstage.

* TRony and Stacks are being checked out backstage on medical when McKenzie walks up. Tony says Gallus are dead men walking and they want all of Gallus tonight. Stacks says that’s three-on-two. Tony says he’ll make a call to you-know-who and they leave over the medical official’s objection.

* Here come Dom and Rhea to the ring! Rhea shouts out “And still NXT North American Champion, Dirty Dominik Mysterio!” She says at the GAB, Dom proved he’s more of a man then Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali, as well as all the fans. Dom says that makes him the greatest luchador that’s ever lived, whith Rhea says is a fact —

And here comes Dragon Lee! Lee has a mic and he says he won’t let Dom disrespect the NXT Universe or his heritage any longer. Rhea calls Lee Rey Mysterio Jr. Jr. Lee says he doesn’t like Rhea and questions Dom calling himself the greatest luchador of all time. He says the fans don’t believe, he doesn’t believe, and even Dom doesn’t. He says Rey is the greatest, and Dom says he made the Mysterio name relevant.

Lee says Dom is only still champion because of Mami, and says Rhea has Dom’s cojones in her purse. Rhea says Dom’s cojones are greater then Lee’s, and Lee says prove it next week with his title on the line. Dom says he’s a fighting champion, and Rhea says she’ll be in Lee’s corner. Where her Latino Heat goes, she goes. Lee says he won’t be alone either — and Rey Mysterio is on the Tron!

Rey says he’s coming to NXT next week to be in Lee’s corner next week, the future of lucha libre. He hates to break it to Dom, but he’s gonna have the best seat in the house and can’t wait for when Lee takes away the NA Title. Dom and Rhea aren’t happy.

* Melo is backstage on the phone when Lee comes in pissed. Melo asks if he’s good, and Lee asks if Melo cares. Melo says save all that self-pity. Lee says he lost three weeks in a row while Melo is NXT Champion and doesn’t know what it means to be him. Melo says to calm down because he went to war. Someone else will step to the plate and Wes implies it will be him before Noam Dar walks in with his fake Heritage Cup. Lee says Dar isn’t NXT Heritage Cup Champion; it’s Frazer. Dar says Frazer never beat him, but Dom beat Lee. It turns into a scuffle before officials break it up.

* McKenzie asks Thea about getting emotional after her loss and she says she gave it everything she had and Mr. Chase threw in the towel. Chase says he had to and Thea snaps at him, then Baron Corbin walks in and says the interview is over. He tells him to apologize, she lost. Chase says he’s surprised he even got to watch the match. Corbin mocks Thea and Chase calls him a piece of shit and won’t let him talk to her like that. Corbin tells him to put on his big boy pants and do something about it. He walks off and Chase puts his hand on Thea’s shoulder, but she shrugs it off.

Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

Thorpe dodges a big boot and lays into Dijak with strikes. Dijak sends Thorpe into the corner and he comes out taking Dijak down. Into the ropes, high crossbody by Thorpe. He snapmares Dijak over and kicks him in the head. They trade shots, Dijak with a big clothesline for two.

Thorpe up first and he lies in wait — goozle! Thorpe elbows out of it and gets Dijak in the corner for shoulder blocks. He is backed up and charges in but Dijak moves and he hits the post with his shoulder. Chokeslam and cover for a nearfall!

Dijak up now and lies in wait, but Thorpe with a spinkick to the gut. Back suplex by Thorpe, cover gets two-plus. Both men are down in the ring, but Eddy is back to his knees. He grabs a waistlock and pulls Dijak up — Djiak blocks the German and hits a wristlock takedown. Thorpe sent shoulder-first into the ringpost. Rack by Dijak but Thorpe escapes and hits a German! Off the ropes for am elbowdrop, Dijak rolls out of the ring.

Thorpe grabs Dijak but Dijak reverses and slams Thorpe’s shoulder into the post AGAIN! Kick to the head and a spinning big boot for three.

Winner: Dijak (4:25)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: It was a short but hard-hitting affair. Dijak needed this win to have some credibility and Thorpe can take the loss, so I don’t mind this result.

* TOny is on the phone with someone talking about the attack. He says business is business and if they do this, they’re even steven. The deal is apparently made and the mystery man is on the way.

* Kelani and Dana Brooke are watching Dana’s match with Cora Jade. Dana says Cora took her to a dark place, and Kelani says that she went where she needed to. Dana says she lost it when she got her hands on the kendo stick and she liked it. Kelani says Dana’s a badass, and Dana says Kelani needs to find some aggression, call someone out and find the killer instinct.

Yulisa Leon & Valentina Feroz vs. Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice

Lopez & Leon start off and Lopez goes for a sleeper out of a waistlock, but Leon escapes. Leon rolls around Lopez and locks in a wristlock, eats a fist and then springboards off for a takedown. Feroz tags in and Leon springs her into the ropes for a splash. Feroz yells at Lola Vice and Lopez attacks her from behind, slams her head in the mat and tags in Vice. Double takedown and hip check for two.

Feroz sent into the corner and she eats a kick to the gut. Charging hip and a cover for two. Vice gets Feroz in hostile territory and tags in Lopez, whi kicks her and hits an enzuigiri for two. Lopez right into a body scissors and sleeper, Ferz wiggles free and goes for the tag. Lopez grabs her, enzuigiri, Vice blocks her and she gets the tag anyway.

Leon in now and hits a couple gutwrench suplexes. Michinoku Driver and a cover, Lopez breaks it up. Feroz in now but gets taken out and thrown out of the ring. Leon ejects Lopez but Vice with a roundhouse kick for three.

Winner: Elektra Lopez & Lola Vice (3:30)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: This was alright considering the time it got. Poor Feroz and Leon are back to losing.

* We get a TikTok of Tiffany Stratton doing her makeup as she talks about how Thea Hail pushed her and she wanted to give up, she literally could have passed out from the pain but it’s finally over after weeks of torture. She’ll be back next week and who knows what she’ll do? Her next opponent, a Tiffy-bration? She’ll do whatever she wants. Toodles!

Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes vs. Noam Dar & Ora Mensah

Lee dives onto Dar and Mensah during their entrance! He attacks Mensah, Dar attacks him and Melo comes leaping off for the save. Lee isn’t too happy with that, but they spit up to battle around the ring. Lee rolls Dar in and Mensah rolls Dar in as the bell begins.

Melo with a creative suplex to send Dar into the ring. He comes off the top and Dar moves, but Melo takes him down. Melo is ready to come off the ropes but Lee wants the tag. The distraction lets Dar take over and he gets Melo in the hostile corner, tagging in Mensah.

Mensah beats on Melo and goes for a back suplex, but Melo lands on his feet and takes Mensah out. He tags in Lee who spins around into a senton for two. Irish whip into the corner and splashes Ora, Melo tags himself in and takes Mensah down. Tag to Wes , they double team Ora in the corner and Melo leaves as Lee batters Mensah. Ora with a wristlock and shot to the back, but Lee with a suplex and jackknife pin for two.

Melo tags in, double dropkick to Ora, Melo covers for two. Lee was going up top, Melo tells him to go take the tag and he does. Lee up top but Lash and Jakara pull Ora out of the ring as we go to break.

We’re back and Noam is in control of Wes Lee. He tags Ora in and Ora wraps Lee in the ropes for a kick to the chest from Dar. Mensah grabs Lee for a hard suplex and cover for two. He gets Lee up, who elbows free and catches a kick before flipping Ora. Both men down, Lee crawls for the tag and gets it! Melo in hot and runs over Dar, then beats on him some more. Melo in big control and hits a superkick for two.

Dar to the outside and Melo follows. He rolls Dar in, elbows a charging Mensah, ducks Lash and comes in the ring. Dar catches him but Melo fires back, headscissors into a bulldog! Lee tags in and Jakara is up to stand between Lee and Dar. He leaps, Jakara moves! Over on Dar but Ora breaks it up. Melo is in now and takes out Ora, Dar with a kick to Lee’s knee and a punch to the jaw. He goes for the Cardiac Kick but in the chaos he hits Melo! Ora with a superkick, Dar Dar nails Lee and gets the pin.

Winner: Meta-Four (10:35)

Rating: *** 1/4

Thoughts: Very good match, though I’m not so sure about going into “babyfaces can’t get along” again so quickly after Ilja. At least the matches will be fire.

* Melo and Lee argue after. Lee is pissed but Melo tries to calm it down and leaves.

* Bron asks Von Wagner how he feels after last week. He says he’s watched Von’s story unfold over the past couple weeks and it’s touching, but he’s nobody just like his dad. He says Von’s soft like his dad and if he doesn’t like that he can come find him. But if he does, those picture of the scars as a kid will be nothing compared to what will happen when Bron’s done with him.

* Rhea and Dom are walking into the parking lot and Axiom walks up to them. Dom mistakes Axiom for Dragon Lee. Mustafa Ali walks up saying they need to talk. Rhea says he lost and he says he didn’t get pinned. Axiom asks what this is and Rhea and Dom leave during the distraction. Axiom isn’t happy about being disrespected and Ali says he’s been disrespected for six years and to worry about SCRYPTS or whatever.

Baron Corbin vs. Andre Chase

Lock up to star, Corbin backs Chase into the corner. He hits a kneelift and a blow to the back, short-arm clothesline. Corbin goes for another short-arm but Chase goes into a crucifix, Corbin powers out and takes Chase down. Chase with a roll-up, he goes up and over a charging Corbin for another rollup. Dropkick by Chase sends Corbin to the outside.

Chase follows to the outside but Corbin catches him for a DVD onto the mats. Corbin up on the apron as a dejected Thea and worried Duke watch. Corbin rolls Chase in and talks shit before following. Elbow to the back and now to the sides of a downed Chase. Irish whip across the ring and Chase is down. Corbin locks in a chinlock with a knee in the back and then just starts beating on him.

Corbin tosses Chase to the outside and follows. Corbin slams Chase into the guardrail and grabs him, rolling him into the ring. He laughs at Thea and goes charging at Chase — Chase ducks in the corner and grabs the leg to snap it. Chase is fighting back, he does into the ropes and hits a basement dropkick to the knee. Russian legsweep by Chase, and it’s time for the Chase U stomps! Chase is selling the back hard, he goes up top and leaps over Corbin, but is caught with a spinebuster. Corbin with a single-leg crab and Thea throws the towel in. Corbin tosses it back out and Thea angrily leaves.

Chase with a suprise small package for two. Corbin grabs Chase — End of Days finishes it.

Winner: Baron Corbin (5:18)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: This was fine, nothing special. It was clear where this was going when Thea was clutching the towel early on. Curious to see where Chase U goes from here.

* We get a look at Roxy’s return to Texas for Great American Bash. She talks about remembering who she is and why she’s here, and meets with her mom, sister, and the rest of the family. They talk about Roxy and her mom says Blair’s in for an ass-whupping. Roxy and Wes go to the gaming con and then Blair shows up for their brawl. She talks about how the match is for every woman that Blair took out, and we get highlights from the match including Roxy’s poor sister looking like she’s going to need therapy. After we see her hugging her mom and sister and she says she’s done apologizing to anyone, and no one can break her.

* Meta-Four are celebrating backstage. Lash says do they realize what just happened? They beat the NXT Champion and most successful North American Champion of all time. Tyler Bate walks in and says has he won the Cup back? Ora asks if he’s been living under a rock and Bate talks about metaphorical rocks, and says he’s been on a retreat. Bate talks himself into accepting a Heritage Cup match without Dar challenging and leaves.

* The Schism are here and Joe Gacy says they’re in unfortunate circumstances. Conflict with new members is not uncommon but can be resolved with an open heart. But insubordination and disobediance are toxic to the roots and must be eradicated. Two among them have abandoned their values and pose a direct threat to the sanctity of the Schism.

RIp and Jagger say time is up, and Joe tells them to back down. They’ll do their due diligence. Ava says week after week the masks have been around but two of them put their hands on the Dyad and that’s unacceptable. They have to unmask one by one and they do, with each one being told to leave after they do. The third unmasks — and it’s Ikemen Jiro! Ava says Jiro isn’t a part of this and he leaves. Rip tells the third-to-last to leave and calls the last two down, accusing them of being the Creed Brothers and attacking them. They’re not The Creeds.

The Creeds appear on the Tron at the “beach.” They laugh about how they thought the two were them, and say the UFOs must have fried their brains. They lost the Loser Leaves NXT match and they’re gone, having the time of their lives. They change the backdrop to the pyramids and then Easter Island. But their favorite place to be is on the beach in Hawaii…er, Fiji. But they’re not in Orlando or even close. They take drinks and then come off the Tron. Gacy calms the Dyad and says The Creed Brothers are here somewhere. They tell the Schism Worldwide to bring then the Creeds.

* Last week, Cora Jade said she’s done and leaving after losing to Dana Brooke. She grabs her fanm ail and says she doesn’t need it. And she says the NXT women will need luck without her.

Set For Next Week:

– NXT NA Title Match: Dirty Dom Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee

– Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

Gallus vs. Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, & Santos Escobar

The brawl begins! Gallus is tossed from the ring. Wolfgang is in now against Stacks and we begin, Stacks with a leaping back elbow off the ropes. Tony tags in and takes it to Wolfgang, shots and a short-arm lariat. Stacks tags back in, he catches a drop-toe hold and takes him down, then beats on him before tagging in Tony. STacks Charges and Tony hiptosses him onto WOlfgang.

Wolfgang gets the tag to one of the Coffeys, the other runs in and is caught by Stacks. Wolfgang runs in and Stantos catches him — a trio of held bodyshots! Gallus is tossed from the ring as we go to PIP break.

We’re back and Gallus is in control as Wolfgang wears down Stacks. Mark Coffey tags in and comes off the top for a shoulderblock for two. They batter Stacks in the corner, Joe tags in and hits a sidewalk slam for two. Wolfgang tags in now and decks Stacks, then boot chokes him against the ropes. Mark tagged in for a shot to Stacks and then a knee to the side, cover gets two. Mark is wearing Stacks down with a front facelock, but Stacks nearly gets to the tag. Mark decks Santos and turns around into a backdrop! Stacks goes for the tag but Joe pulls Tony off the apron.

Wolfgang bodyslams Stacks and goes for a splash but Stacks moves! Santos gets the hot tag and comes in hot. He charges at Mark and gets put on the apron — kick to the head! High crossbody! Santos off the ropes for a wheelbarrow into sitdown for two. Gallus break it up and all six men are in the ring! They get to their feet — it’s brawlin’ time! Wolfgang gets dumped, so does Joe. Escobar kicks Mark on the top and climbs up — TOP ROPE RANA! Santos charges in for a knee drive! Stacks tags i, Bada Bing, Bada Boom and that’s it!

Winner: The Family & Santos Escobar (9:17)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Very good main event match here, it’s nice to see Santos back and wild to think how much better it is to have him after his time in Smackdown. Fun match and a nice callback to the Family/Legado storyline.

* We get a vignette with Ilja who says Trick is the sole reason he’s not NXT Champion. Trick isn’t done with him and good, because he’s not done with Trick. His retribution begins next week and he won’t stop until Trick is entirely terminated.

And with that, we’re done for the night!