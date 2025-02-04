Jericho Cruise Day Four, Show Two Results 2.3.25: Oceanic Title Changes Hands, More

The final show of the Chris Jericho’s Rock n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea: Six on the Beach cruise took place on Monday night, and and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per PWInsider:

* Men’s Oceanic Championship Match: Mo Jabari def. Michael Oku

* Women’s Oceanic Championship Tournament Finals: Natalia Markova def. Tasha Steelz

* The Hurt Syndicate came out and Bobby Lashley cut a promo about their commercial that aired previously. They went to leave for a steakhouse reservation but Serpentico came down for a challenge.

* Bobby Lashley def. Serpentico

* Konosuke Takeshita, Brian Cage & Lance Archer def. The OutRunners & Bandido

* Toni Storm def. Billie Starkz

* The Learning Tree & Real1 def. The MxM Collection & Grizzled Young Veterans.

The MxM Collection and GYV attacked The Learning Tree & Real1 post-match but a number of people came down to make the save including Curry Man, comedian Brad Williams dressed as Scott Steiner, Jushin Thunder Liger, and “Timeless” Toni Storm. Jericho thanked the fans and gave acknowledgement to the retired Christopher Daniels.