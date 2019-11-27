Verdict Reached in Case of Fans Being Scammed to Pay Money for Jerry Lawler Artwork

– BodySlam.net reported that a verdict was reached in a Tennessee court in a case of a fan, Jason Lurie, accusing WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler and Glenn Moore, who ran the Twitter account for Lawler’s Dinner With the King podcast. The issue stems from Moore allegedly accepting commissions on fan art for the Dinner With the King podcast. Lurie had sued both Moore and Lawler after apparently paying for a piece of art that he never received. An image of the court verdict from the judge can be seen at the above link.

Ultimately, the court ruled that Moore was not acting as an employee or agent of Lawler, but as a “facilitator.” Moore reportedly stated that Lawler had agreed to the painting, and Moore and Lawler discussed Lawler doing the painting on the podcast. However, it never materialized.

Since the state law does not does not address the status of a facilitator, the plaintiff failed to sustain a burden of proof. As a result, the verdict was ruled in favor of the defendant [Lawler].

Lurie had pre-paid for the painting through PayPal and wanted to recoup his losses and filed a lawsuit. Moore could not be found or served after he went off the grid. Additionally, Moore reportedly has outstanding warrants as of this week. Lawler was the one who was served with the lawsuit.

Later, there was said to have been a conversation between two parties to have a lunch meeting to work out a compromise, but Lawler later canceled the appointment. Only Lawler appeared in court, since co-defendant Glenn Moore was never found and served. The legal team for Lurie stated that Lawler’s legal team advised him to settle for $1,500, but Lawler refused and wanted to see what the judge would rule.

Jason Lurie later released the following statement on this week’s verdict:

“Here’s the crux of the case… according to me, Glenn acted as an agent for the mystery boxes, the sketches and the oil. For the judge to rule that he wasn’t an agent but a facilitator is just horse****. Legally he met every condition for being an agent. The fact that there is no state law concerning a facilitator – well that’s because they are called agents. Not facilitators.”

Jerry Lawler also released the following statement on the verdict:

According to BodySlam’s report, Lurie plans to file an an appeal. The process could take between six months to a year to complete. An appeal would take the case from general sessions to circuit court.