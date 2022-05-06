Jesse Ventura Returning To Wrestling Tomorrow At 80s Wrestling Con

The 80s Wrestling Con happens tomorrow in New Jersey and will feature a rare wrestling appearance from Jesse ‘The Body’ Ventura. The following press release was sent out today:

JESSE “THE BODY” VENTURA RETURNS TO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING TOMORROW AT 80’S WRESTLING CON

80s Wrestling Con returns live tomorrow, May 7th at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ from 9AM-3PM featuring over three dozen superstars from the golden era of professional wrestling. Partial proceeds for this event will benefit Connor’s Cure.

The event will feature a who’s who from the 80s including Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Cheryl Roberts, “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase, IRS, Greg “The Hammer” Valentine, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Demolition, Bushwhacker Luke, “The Birdman” Koko B. Ware, Barry Windham, JJ Dillion, “Cowboy” Bob Orton, Dutch Mantell, The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers, The Islanders, Maduda, Mike McGuirk, Missy Hyatt, Virgil, Slick, Earl Hebner, Brooklyn Brawler, Tito Santana, Typhoon, Tommy Rich, Al Perez, Sal Sincere, Barry Horowitz and more.

Jesse “The Body” Ventura will begin right at 9AM! All the other talent will begin at 10AM.

The event will also feature different live attractions during the day, including a live auction where you can bid on ring worn items from some of the talent that will be appearing live at the Con, 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award for Bruiser Brody presented to his wife Barbara Goodish, Jive Soul Bro performed live by “The Doctor of Style” Slick, get your name announced by 80s WWF ring announcer Mike McGuirk, 80s Wrestling Theme Song Karaoke, and so much more! The timeline of events can be found in the Official Program link below.

Following 80’s Wrestling Con will be a live Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling show at 6:30PM featuring “The Superstar” Danny Morrison (w/ Maven & Dave LaGreca) defending the ISPW World Heavyweight Title against Justin Corino with Jake “The Snake” Roberts in his corner with Earl Hebner as referee, Shawn Donavan vs. Bull James for the ISPW Tri-State Championship in a Dog Collar Match with Greg “The Hammer” Valentine as the Special Enforcer, Demolition Cup Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match with The Bollywood Boyz, The Carnage Crew (HC Loc & Tony Devito), The Sons of Samoa, and The Now with Ax & Smash presenting the winners with the cup, Bushwhacker Luke vs. Brooklyn Brawler in an 80s WWF Challenge Match, FBI Explodes with Nunzio vs. Big Vito with “Wildfire” Tommy Rich as referee, Leo Sparrow & GKM defend the ISPW Tag Team Titles against The Winners Club (Sal Sincere, King Kaluha, and Michael Mars) w/ Andy Vineberg in a match where if Winners Club loses, Vineberg gets his haircut by Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Gabby Ortiz defends the ISPW Women’s Title against Vita Vonn Starr, Traxx vs. Homicide, Crowbar vs. Rhett Titus, and Rick Recon issues an Open Challenge. There will also be special celebrity guests at tomorrow night’s show! American Idol’s Constantine Maroulis will be singing the National Anthem and Frank Catania & Joe Benigno from The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be there! For tickets: ISPWWrestling.com

If you can’t attend live and would like to donate to Connor’s Cure, please visit our fundraiser page at https://www.v.org/get-involved/events-calendar/80s-wrestling-con-live/

LAST CALL for advance tickets for tomorrow’s 80’s Wrestling Con. The online store will remain open today until 2PM ET. All tickets ordered will be held for you under your name at the front Will Call table.

ISPWWrestling.com will remain open for tickets for tomorrow night’s HUGE show!

NOTE: The day of the convention, General Admission will be $30, VIP Admission (included photo op with Tito Santana & Greg Valentine doing a tug of war with the Intercontinental Title) will be $60, Jesse “The Body” Ventura will be $100 Autograph/$150 Combo/$250 VIP 2 Autographs & Photo Op, and Jake “The Snake” Roberts will be $50 Autograph/$70 Combo. Save money by ordering now!