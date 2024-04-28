Jey Uso Never Envisioned Himself Becoming a Singles Star

– During a recent interview with Gorilla Position, WWE Superstar Jey Uso explained why he views Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jey Uso on Roman Reigns remaining his Tribal Chief: “For me, Roman Reigns will always be my Tribal Chief. I learned from him. He’s the one who brought us to the promised land. Now the snakes want to step up. Solo Sikoa is a big hitter. I’m glad I’m not on Fridays no more. I do my thing on Monday, I’m going to let that family drama down over there, as long as they keep it on SmackDown, I’ll be alright.”

On if he ever envisioned becoming a singles star: “No, I literally thought we were going to be a tag team forever. [I thought] We were going to be the best tag team in WWE. I would have been happy [being in a tag team] but just seeing how it’s in my vision now, it’s down the road, I can be a singles star. [I thought] ‘Oh, they’re with me.’ Yeet, the music, the colors, it’s all working. Now I’m able to be a World Heavyweight Champion against Damian Priest.”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 1 earlier this month, Jey Uso beat his brother Jimmy Uso. At WWE Backlash France, Jimmy Uso will challenge Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 4 at the LDLC Arena. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.