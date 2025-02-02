wrestling / News
Jey Uso Wins Men’s Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins Destroys Roman Reigns
Jey Uso is now in the main event of Wrestlemania, as he won the Men’s Royal Rumble tonight in Indianapolis. Uso entered at #20 and eliminated three. That included John Cena, who was the final entrant eliminated.
Meanwhile, Seth Rollins let his anger at Roman Reigns cost him a Rumble win, as he brawled with Reigns near the ropes. CM Punk took advantage and tossed them both out. After that, Rollins hit a curb stomp to Reigns on the floor, then another on the steps. Heyman yelled at him and Rollins flipped him off.
Penta was in the match for the longest period of time, lasting over forty minutes. Bron Breakker, Jacob Fatu and Roman Reigns were tied for most eliminations, with four each.
The order of entrants:
1. Rey Mysterio
2. Penta
3. Chad Gable
4. Carmelo Hayes
5. Santos Escobar
6. Otis
7. Bron Breakker
8. iShowSpeed
9. Sheamus
10. Jimmy Uso
11. Andrade
12. Jacob Fatu
13. Ludwig Kaiser
14. The Miz
15. Joe Hendry
16. Roman Reigns
17. Drew McIntyre
18. Finn Balor
19. Shinsuke Nakamura
20. Jey Uso
21. AJ Styles
22. Braun Strowman
23. John Cena
24. CM Punk
25. Seth Rollins
26. Dominik Mysterio
27. Sami Zayn
28. Damian Priest
29. LA Knight
30. Logan Paul
Order of elimination:
1. Carmelo Hayes by Bron Breakker
2. Santos Escobar by Bron Breakker
3. Otis by Bron Breakker and IShowSpeed
4. IShowSpeed by Bron Breakker
5. Chad Gable by Jacob Fatu
6. Rey Mysterio by Jacob Fatu
7. Andrade by Jacob Fatu
8. Ludwig Kaiser by Penta
9. The Miz by Roman Reigns
10. Sheamus by Roman Reigns
11. Joe Hendry by Roman Reigns
12. Bron Breakker by Roman Reigns
13. Jimmy Uso by Jacob Fatu
14. Penta by Finn Balor
15. Shinsuke Nakamura by Jey Uso
16. Jacob Fatu by Braun Strowman
17. Braun Strowman by John Cena
18. Finn Balor by John Cena
19. Dominik Mysterio by Damian Priest
20. Sami Zayn by Jey Uso
21. Drew McIntyre by Damian Priest
23. Damian Priest by LA Knight
23. LA Knight by AJ Styles
24. AJ Styles by Logan Paul
25. Seth Rollins by CM Punk
26. Roman Reigns by CM Punk
27. CM Punk by Logan Paul
28. Logan Paul by John Cena
29. John Cena by Jey Uso
