Jim Cornette Joins Broadcast Team for NWA TV Tapings

– The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced that Jim Cornette will be a part of NWA’s studio wrestling show and TV tapings starting in Atlanta, Georgia. Cornette will be providing color commentary for the upcoming TV tapings in Atlanta on September 30 and October 1.

Cornette will be joining Joe Galli as the broadcast team for the upcoming studio wrestling series, which is being produced by Lighting One, Inc. Previously, Corentte worked as a broadcaster for NWA’s 70th anniversary show and the recent Crockett Cup.

Additionally, Jim Cornette will be a part of the VIP Experience scheduled for October 1. You can also check out an announcement video with Cornette on the news below.h