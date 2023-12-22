Jim Ross Says Dean Malenko Underwent Brain Surgery Due to Parkinson’s

Jim Ross has given an update on Dean Malenko, noting that the AEW coach underwent brain surgery to battle Parkinson’s effects. JR spoke about Malenko on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On seeing Malenko recently: “I saw Dean Malenko. Malenko’s had some health issues. I saw him there and he’s had brain surgery. It stops the shakes from Parkinson’s and he’s had the surgery. He’s such a sweetheart of a guy.”

On Malenko’s impatc in AEW: “He’s one of those unsung guys and he’s such an MVP at AEW because of his guidance and his coaching. He encourages the talents to bring to him what they want to do or what they’ve been loosely structured to do, and then he helps them. He contributes and he’s teaching. All that is is coaching and he’s really good at it.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Malenko.