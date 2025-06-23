Jim Ross Provides Health Update Following Cancer Surgery

On a recent episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR,” Jim Ross spoke for the first time since his recent surgery for colon cancer, providing an update on his health and recovery and more. Here are the highlights:

On his status: “Just healing, man. Just trying to heal and get better. And that’s kind of my goal right now, take a day at a time. And so, it’s all good. I feel pretty good, actually… I had a meeting with my surgeon earlier this week. He’s very happy, which makes me very happy. So I’m sore from the surgery. My abdomen is real sore. But you know, I’ve endured worse, and so I’m feeling pretty good, actually.”

On his progress: “Progress is good. I believe they got all the cancer, which is great. So you know, I’m very blessed in that regard. I was scared to death for a while, I have to be honest with you. Because it’s just that mysterious thing that you don’t know how you’re — did it get everything they needed to get? Are we okay? But I have a real good surgeon, he’s taking good care of me, and so I’m very blessed in that regard, Connie.”

On when he can go back to his old routine: “I have a doctor’s appointment in about 30 days. But I am under the belief that the worst is behind me and feeling pretty good as I said, all the way around, other than the soreness. But they got meds for soreness, and I’m taking my share of them, quite frankly. So I’m doing okay. I think I got lucky as hell.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Grilling JR podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.