Jim Ross On Jon Moxley Being Closest Thing He’s Seen To Steve Austin, Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page From AEW Fyter Fest Night One

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page from AEW Fyter Fest Night One, how Jon Moxley compares to Steve Austin, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page in a Coffin Match on AEW Fyter Fest Night One: “I sure do thank the fans from that TV rating from that Austin show. Like you mentioned earlier, over a million viewers. It’s pretty incredible for the Little Engine That Could, and we’re building momentum by the day. We said this before, but our young talents getting accustomed to working TV matches – to take a tough scenario like a Coffin Match with Darby Allin and Ethan Page. I can’t give those kids credit enough for how well they performed in a unique gimmick match. They told a great story. They took some scary chances, but they showed their nuts, so to speak and worked through it. I thought it was great.”

On Karl Anderson’s performance against Jon Moxley and how Moxley compares to Steve Austin: “I thought Karl Anderson had the best match I’ve ever seen him have on television against Jon Moxley. He had a great match. Moxley is the closest thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling like Stone Cold [Steve Austin] since Stone Cold. Attitudinal, body english, facial expression, and legitimate intensity. Absolutely phenomenal. He’s not one of those guys that doesn’t know how to do a TV match, but we’ve got some young guys who haven’t had that opportunity. Now, they’re continuing to get the experience. When you work 30-something shows or whatever it was at Daily’s Place, many without an audience, you’ve gotta pick it up and learn to tell a great story. I think our guys are doing that. I’m just in love with this roster. I think they’re having so much fun.”

On how the return of live fans has made a big difference for AEW and why it’s a great time to be a wrestling fan: “On how he talents are loving it. They’re realizing what true passion feels like in front of a live audience. And our audience, because they’re younger, are loaded for bear. They’re bringing their signs and posters, and it reminds me of the Attitude Era as far as audience participation. It’s a really good time to be a wrestling fan no matter what brand you support. I’m a big believer that if you’re a wrestling fan, be a wrestling fan of all of it. Don’t go out of your way to piss on something that’s not on fire. Just leave it alone and support it. These guys are doing the same thing that if you’re a fan and you could be a wrestler that you would want to do. It’s a great time to be a fan.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.