Jim Ross Says He Pushed for AEW to Hire Tony Schiavone

– The Sports Media podcast with Richard Deitsch recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. Ross discussed working in AEW, how he pushed for AEW to bring in Tony Schiavone and more. Below are some highlights.

Jim Ross on pushing for AEW to hire Tony Schiavone: “I think we’re on a journey, Richard. I don’t think we’re there yet. I like what we do. I pushed really, really aggressively to hire Tony Schiavone to join our team because it was inevitable that for whatever reason, and I can’t think of a good one, but the trend in pro wrestling has been three-man teams by and large. There are exceptions to the rule. I get that. But the three-man teams is kind of the traditional, the trendy thing. So, seeing that we were inevitable to do the three-man team, I just thought that Tony would be an amazing addition because his knowledge, his product knowledge — you can’t buy product knowledge. You got to develop it. You got to earn it and experience it. And he’s a bright guy, and he loves the product.”

Jim Ross on Tony being absent from the business for almost 20 years: “He’s got more — he had that long absence. He didn’t watch wrestling for damn near 20 years. He was done. Totally done. He wasn’t a newsletter guy. He wasn’t a podcast guy. He was done. Hell, he was — one of his favorite jobs he told me he was doing was as a barista. And I’m thinking, ‘What the hell?!’ This guy is a great broadcaster, and he’s got a lot to offer. So then, all of the sudden, the aforementioned Conrad [Thompson], the podfather, they started a podcast, very successful. Comes out on Wednesdays. And mine comes out on Thursdays. And we talk about our show on occasion. It’s a little drop in. Trying to not be abrasive with it, or intrusive, but just a reminder because we talk about AEW on our podcast to some degree. So, he got revitalized. So, a play-by-play role, in a color role, in a studio role, in-ring interview role, there’s not anything where you hold a mic that Schiavone isn’t good at. And he’s not a kid. He knows how to travel. That’s a big issue, man.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit the Sports Media podcast, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.