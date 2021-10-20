Jim Ross Recalls Vince McMahon’s Reaction When WWE First Met With Sable, Sid Vicious’ Run With WWE

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed pushing Sid Vicious as an attraction wrestler in WWE, Vince McMahon’s reaction when WWE first met with Sable, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on pushing Sid Vicious as an attraction wrestler in WWE: “Not all sizzle, but I think he was an attraction. Attractions are to be seen seldomly and to be kept in their lane. He was never gonna be a Funk or a Brisco. He was an attraction. He’s like I tried to explain to the writers, he’s like Vader. He’s like Vince’s dad booked Andre. The less you see them, the better off you are.”

On Sid’s best match and winning the WWE title from Shawn Michaels at Survivor Series 1996: “When he won the title, I think that to me was a crescendo for Sid of matches I can recall off the top of my head. And let’s also be honest, he was in there with one of the best ever and it was a long-term storyline that was gonna culminate in the Alamo Dome in Shawn’s hometown. So, all the pieces were already set in place. I think that was probably Sid’s best night. Of course, it was at the Garden, so that always adds a little. The arena always added some value.”

On WWE’s thoughts on Triple H and Marc Mero in 1996 and Vince McMahon’s reaction to Sable being a future star: “They thought Sable was more money than either one them. I remember Vince calling me into his office after he and I met with Marc and Rena, and I showed them to the door and got them to the car and all that stuff. He calls me back to his office and says, ‘Did you see what I saw?’ Of course, I said, ‘I don’t know if I did or not.’ He said, ‘She’s a star.’ I said, yeah she is a star. It was hard to take your eyes off of her, and folks didn’t take their eyes off of her. She popped minute-by-minute numbers just walking out to the ring selling a t-shirt or something. She had the “it” factor that you can’t manufacture. But I think Marc could’ve had a better run in WWE at the time without a doubt.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.