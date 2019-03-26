– MLW announced that Jimmy Havoc will face LA Park at Battle Riot II on Apr. 5.

From MLW’s press release:

A dream match will turn into a nightmare once the bell rings and two of today’s greatest brawlers square off. For the first time ever LA Park will fight Jimmy Havoc and it goes down in New York City on Friday night April 5th.

MLW today announced LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) vs. Jimmy Havoc for MLW’s April 5th Battle Riot event at the Melrose Ballroom. Both the April 4th and April 5th events will be MLW FUSION TV tapings for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $20 at MLWTickets.com.

The face of death, Salina de la Renta’s personal destroyer, LA Park is a world renowned brawler. Undefeated in singles competition, the hall of famer has become one of the league’s most dominant forces since returning last September, courtesy of Promociones Dorado.

Jimmy Havoc is “England’s Most Dangerous Man” a cautionary albeit fitting moniker for the sadistic Great Britain. Defeating the likes of “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Shane “Swerve” Strickland in Death Matches in 2018, Havoc returns to MLW looking to destroy the seemingly indestructible luchador and put MLW in a death grip.

The league confirmed it is bringing in additional security in this lights out fight for the ages.

What impact will the empresaria of Promociones Dorado Salina de la Renta have on this match? What type of carnage will these two combatants unleash? Will New York ever be the same?