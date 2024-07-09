– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas addressed the botched pinfall from Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins at last Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank 2024 event. The match saw the referee count only two on a pinfall cover by Seth Rollins, when Priest never actually kicked out of the hold. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jimmy Korderas on what happened in Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins: “In my opinion, I saw what happened in the match … I think Damian got dinged a little bit. As far as the three-count goes, you gotta count three. It was so egregious, no wiggle room, you couldn’t fudge the numbers at all.”

On how he thinks he would’ve handled the finish: “I would’ve taken blame. I would’ve said, ‘Sorry Hunter, I f**ked up. It’s like 50-50 but at the same time I would take the heat for it.”

Damian Priest ultimately retained his title at WWE Money in the Bank. Drew McIntyre cashed in his briefcase to make the title bout an impromptu Triple Threat Match. CM Punk’s interference and attack on McIntyre enabled Damian Priest to pin McIntyre to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.