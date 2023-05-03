Joe Hendry’s Food Fight Coming to Impact Plus & Ultimate Insiders

Impact Wrestling has announced a new show hosted by Joe Hendry for Impact Plus & YouTube Ultimate Insiders. The company announced on Tuesday that Joe Hendry’s Food Fight will air Wednesdays on the subscription services, starting with today’s episode.

Introducing Joe Hendry‘s Food Fight – a new weekly show coming every Wednesday to IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders.

Each week, Joe will chat with a professional wrestler over some food – starting with this Wednesday’s debut episode featuring his special guest, Grado!