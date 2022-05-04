Joe Koff Issues Statement on ROH Sale to Tony Khan Closing

ROH’s sale to Tony Khan has officially been completed, and former COO Joe Koff issued a statement reflecting on his time at the promotion. As noted earlier today, Tony Khan confirmed that the deal for his purchase of ROH closed today and he is the official owner of the company.

Koff, who became ROH’s COO in 2011 when Sinclair purchased the company, posted to LinkedIn with the following statement:

“What started with a dinner with Cary Silkin some 12 years ago, ended with Episode 552 of Ring of Honor television, which aired recently across our Ring of Honor network, featuring all of the Sinclair Broadcast stations, Bally Sports Networks, Marquee, select stations across America, regional cable systems, international clearances, STIRR, and Honor Club.

12years. 552 weekly original hours. Over 1,000+ hours of additional match content. Close to 100 podcasts. YouTube specials. Honor Club. PPV’s. Live House shows on 3 continents. Merchandise. And let me not forget a SOLD OUT Madison Garden. That was our Ring of Honor and now, it is in the most capable hands of AEW and the brilliant Tony Kahn along with all of the stars that shone in our Ring and the new stars sure to glow as brightly in his Ring of Honor. Thank you again Tony.

As I look back on this amazing journey, there are so many people who joined this journey with me, our staff, our brilliant athletes that you will always know as Ring of Honor, our partners in production and distribution, our vendors and most importantly, you, our fans. I want to thank you personally for your continuous support, belief in me and our product, what we could do, what we would do, what we did!

It was the journey of a lifetime and I thank you for sharing it with me.”